International Development News
Development News Edition

Reuters People News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 18:29 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. France pays last respects to cycling hero Poulidor

Mourners at the funeral of Raymond Poulidor on Tuesday paid tribute to a French cyclist who never achieved his goal of winning the Tour de France but in the process won widespread admiration for his courage and integrity. Poulidor was given a final send-off in his hometown in the Limoges region of central France, the rural heartland where he grew up as the son of poor farmers and where he died last week aged 83. Ian Williams wins Canada's top literary award for fiction

Writer Ian Williams won Canada's top annual literary award for fiction for his book "Reproduction," the prize's sponsor said on Monday. "Reproduction," published by Random House Canada, explores the bonds between family and how they are formed, through individuals in a Toronto suburb.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi decides to reduce rights issue timeline to 31 days

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday decided to reduce the overall time taken for a rights issue to 31 days from the current 55, a move aimed at making the process more efficient. Besides, the regulator has made ASBA Applications Supported b...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 20

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe police use tear gas, batons in opposition crackdown

Zimbabwean police on Wednesday used batons, tear gas and water cannon to beat up and disperse supporters of the main opposition party who had gathered outside their party headquarters in the capital to listen to a speech by their leader. Mo...

FACTBOX-'We followed the president's orders': Highlights from Sondland testimony

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is leading an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine, held the fourth day of public hearings on Wednesday. The following are select quotations f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019