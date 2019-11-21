International Development News
Development News Edition

China 'medicine' demand threatens world donkey population: report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 16:04 IST
China 'medicine' demand threatens world donkey population: report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's demand for donkey skins to make a traditional medicine could wipe out more than half the world's donkey population in the next five years, researchers said Thursday. Nearly five million skins are used every year to make ejiao, a gel believed in China to be a remedy for troubles ranging from colds to ageing, putting enormous strain on donkey populations around the world, Britain-based animal welfare group Donkey Sanctuary said in a report.

Ejiao was once the preserve of emperors but is now highly sought after by a burgeoning middle class, with production growing 20 percent each year between 2013 and 2016, Donkey Sanctuary said. China's domestic donkey population has collapsed by 76 percent since 1992, and the country imports most of the donkey skins it uses, mainly from traders in South America, Africa, and Asia.

There are currently around 45.8 million donkeys in the world, Donkey Sanctuary said. The donkey skin trade has resulted in "suffering on an enormous and unacceptable scale", the group's chief executive Mike Baker said in a statement.

Researchers documented instances of unhygienic and inhumane processing conditions, including donkeys being crudely bludgeoned on the head at one slaughterhouse in Tanzania while still conscious and restrained. At a holding facility in Brazil, malnourished animals were being kept in the same pens as "hundreds of donkey carcasses" that had contaminated the only available water source, "putting remaining donkeys at risk of either infectious disease or severe dehydration".

Researchers warned the largely unregulated supply chain that has sprung up to meet rapidly expanding demand could put ejiao consumers in danger while contributing to the spread of disease. Inadequate hygiene conditions increase the risk that "infected vectors, such as insects, may also be present on the product", the report said.

Additionally, "donkeys owned by vulnerable communities along trade routes are at risk of being infected with diseases carried by donkeys 'passing through.'" People living near donkey slaughterhouses in Kenya and Botswana have also reported exposed waste pits filled with donkey carcasses abandoned after their valuable skins were removed, contaminating local water supplies and attracting pests, the report added.

Pressure on suppliers has also caused an increase in donkey theft, threatening the livelihoods of the 500 million people in the world dependent on the animals for transporting goods and farm work, the researchers found. A number of countries have begun to turn against the donkey skin trade.

Botswana, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso and the Gambia all impose restrictions on it, while Zimbabwean authorities blocked a private donkey slaughterhouse under construction and Ethiopia closed its only functioning abattoir. Donkey Sanctuary said China's ejiao industry must move toward "more sustainable sources of raw materials," including lab-grown donkey-derived collagen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

In-form Ahlawat fires 64 to lead at IndianOil Servo Masters Golf

Gurugrams Veer Ahlawat fired a sizzling eight-under-64 in the second round to take the halfway lead at the IndianOil Servo Masters Golf here on Thursday. Ahlawat, who produced a career-best tied eighth finish at the Panasonic Open India on ...

Top Corporates Put Together the Sustainability Charter 2020 During the Experience Series 2 by JW Marriott New Delhi

Eds Disclaimer The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire .PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same Top Corporates Put Together the Sustainability Charter 2020 During the Experience Series 2 by J...

13th I-League to kick off on November 30 with clash between Aizawl FC and Mohun Bagan

The 13th edition of the Hero I-League will get underway with a clash between former champions Mohun Bagan FC and Aizawl FC at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Aizawl on November 30, the All India Football Federation AIFF said on Thursday. The le...

Rupee pares initial losses, settles 5 paise up at 71.76 against USD

The rupee pared initial losses and settled 5 paise up at 71.76 against the US currency on Thursday amid softening crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas. Forex traders said the rupee rebounded af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019