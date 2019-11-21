Reuters Science News Summary
High-tech Japan uses AI in song to welcome pope
Few aspects of life escape the touch of high tech in cutting-edge Japan, including an official song written to welcome Pope Francis when he visits Japan from Saturday. Written by Jun Inoue, the song, "Protect all Life - The Signs of the Times", is based on the theme of the pope's Japan visit and was partly composed using an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered programme Inoue created that can write a piece of music in a few seconds.
