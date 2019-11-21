Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Jussie Smollett sues Chicago, claims malicious prosecution over alleged beating

Jussie Smollett has filed a lawsuit accusing Chicago of maliciously prosecuting him after concluding that the actor's claim to having been the victim of a racist and homophobic beating on a city street was a hoax. Smollett, 37, best known for his work on the Fox television drama "Empire," made his accusation in counterclaims filed on Wednesday, after Chicago sued him to recoup $130,106 in police overtime costs to investigate the beating claim. Julia Roberts once floated for role as African-American slavery hero Harriet Tubman

A Hollywood movie studio executive once suggested that Julia Roberts could play Harriet Tubman, the 19th century escaped slave who is seen as an African-American icon. Gregory Allen Howard, the co-writer of the new biopic "Harriet," starring Cynthia Erivo, said the idea was floated 25 years ago by a former movie studio executive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)