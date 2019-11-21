International Development News
Development News Edition

Kremlin says Syria beheading video is not linked to Russian forces

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:52 IST
Kremlin says Syria beheading video is not linked to Russian forces
Representative image Image Credit: President of Russia

The Kremlin on Thursday distanced itself from a video showing four Russian-speaking men torturing, stabbing and beheading a Syrian man in 2017 and said the incident had nothing to do with Russia's military. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had not seen the footage, but said: "I am certain that this has no relation to Russian military operations in Syria."

Part of the video, obtained by the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, first appeared in June 2017, before new recordings emerged this month. The gruesome footage shows a man being beaten with a sledgehammer and decapitated with a spade before being strung up by his legs and his body set on fire.

Earlier this month, Arabic news outlet Jesr Press identified the victim as Mohammed Taha Ismail Al-Abdullah, a Syrian national. The men responsible recorded their own video footage and made jokes as they dismembered the body.

When asked whether the Kremlin would look into the footage, given that it involved Russian speakers, Peskov said the Kremlin is not an investigative body. Reuters has previously reported that Russia secretly used private military contractors in Syria to carry out missions in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Moscow's ally, in coordination with the Russian military.

Russia denies using military contractors in Syria and says any Russian civilians there are volunteers. Peskov said the Kremlin does not have information about the work of private companies and that he saw no risk of reputational damage to Russia because of the video.

"I can only talk about the actions and activities of Russian armed forces and units that act under orders from the Supreme Commander."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Electoral bonds brought in clean money in electoral politics: BJP

Hitting back at the Congress over the issue of electoral bonds, the BJP said on Thursday the alliance of the defeated and the dejected corrupt politicians do not want clean, tax-paid transparent money to fund elections.Electoral bonds broug...

Soccer-Mourinho says Spurs' doors will always be open for 'incredible' Pochettino

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has paid tribute to his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino and backed the Argentine to find happiness again at a different club. Speaking in his first news conference ahead of Saturdays Premier Leagu...

Rahul Gandhi writes to Kerala CM over death of schoolgirl due to snakebite

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the death of a schoolgirl bitten by a snake inside her classroom, saying the schools crumbling infrastructure needed urgent attention of the state gover...

Trai asks telcos for list of disconnected numbers to enable clean up of databases by banks, others

Trai on Thursday asked telcos to submit, on a monthly basis, lists of permanently disconnected mobile numbers on the authoritys website in a bid to enable companies which use subscriber mobile numbers for identification and authentication t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019