International Development News
Development News Edition

Pope Francis visits Japan, bearing anti-nuclear message

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 15:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 15:36 IST
Pope Francis visits Japan, bearing anti-nuclear message
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pope Francis arrived on Saturday in Japan, the second leg of a week-long Asian trip whose main aim is to bring an anti-nuclear message to Nagasaki and Hiroshima, the world's only cities to suffer atomic bombing. Francis, a determined anti-nuclear campaigner who will read a message on nuclear weapons in Nagasaki, will also meet survivors of the March 11, 2011, nuclear meltdown at Fukushima, the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

The pope's plane touched down in Tokyo in a light drizzle and windy conditions. Francis flew from Thailand to start a four-day visit that will be the first by a pontiff in 38 years and only the second in history. After a low-key reception at the airport - the official welcome will be on Monday - he immediately went to the Vatican embassy to address the bishops of Japan.

En route to Japan, the papal plane flew over Chinese, Hong Kong and Taiwanese airspace and he sent messages to their respective leaders as part of customary diplomatic protocol. The message to Carrie Lam, the embattled chief executive of Hong Kong, invoked "well being and peace". Francis made no mention of the months of the pro-democracy demonstrations in the Chinese-ruled special administrative region.

The message to Chinese President Xi Jinping was similar. It was the first time that Francis has flown over Chinese airspace since last year's landmark accord between Beijing and the Vatican over the appointment of bishops. He also sent a message to Taiwan, which has diplomatic relations with the Vatican but which Beijing regards as a renegade province.

Another goal of his visit to Japan is to encourage the Catholic community in Japan, where just about 1% of the population identifies as Christian, about half of them Catholic. He will say two Masses, one in Nagasaki and one in Tokyo, as well as meeting Japanese officials and Emperor Naruhito.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

BJP scared opportunist Ajit Pawar, formed illegal govt by acting as contract killer for democracy: Cong's Randeep Singh Surjewala.

BJP scared opportunist Ajit Pawar, formed illegal govt by acting as contract killer for democracy Congs Randeep Singh Surjewala....

NCP chief, his daughter should join Union govt: Athawale

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his MP daughter Supriya Sule should join the Union government and help strengthen the country with their experience, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Saturday, which was marked by Ajit Pawars coup to join th...

Shiv Sena has fallen into its own pit: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday took a pot-shot at the Shiv Sena for breaking down the nearly three-decade-old alliance with his party and said that the latter has fallen into its own pit. The mandate of the people was w...

Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry join 'Doctor Who' S12 as guest stars

Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry will appear as guest stars in the season 12 premiere of Doctor Who, the British sci-fi series. The details of the characters to be played by the veteran duo are unknown, but shows writer Chris Chibnall said the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019