Following are the top foreign stories at 200 hours

  Updated: 25-11-2019 20:09 IST
  Created: 25-11-2019 20:09 IST
Sri Lanka will work with India and it won't do anything that will harm its interests, newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said ahead of his visit to New Delhi later this week.

FGN25 UK-AMRINDER Amarinder Singh asks Pak to re-think Kartarpur service fee

Birmingham: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has called on Pakistan to re-think the service fee charged from pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Sikh shrine via the newly opened corridor, which he hailed as a great symbol of peace and hope. By Aditi Khanna

FGN24 CHINA-US-CPEC US criticism of CPEC aimed at driving wedge between China-Pakistan: Chinese FM

Beijing: China on Monday accused the US of trying to drive a wedge in ties with its all-weather ally Pakistan by repeatedly raising the debt clauses in the construction of the USD 60 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

FGN14 SWEDEN-ANNA-WATER Anna Hazare's village shows way to Swedish scientists to tackle water problem

Stockholm: Social activist Anna Hazare's village Ralegan Siddhi has become an inspiration of a major ground water recharging project on a Swedish island in the Baltic Sea facing acute shortage of drinking water in summers, an uncommon phenomenon in the Nordic country bestowed with abundant natural water. By Abhishek Shukla

FGN15 LANKA-INVESTIGATOR Sri Lanka's top investigator flees to Geneva after regime change

Colombo: A Sri Lankan police officer, who handled the top-level investigations against the members of the previous Rajapaksa government between 2005 and 2015, has fled to Geneva following a regime change here.

FGN29 PAK-ARMY-RESHUFFLE Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza appointed new Chief of Joint Staff: Pak Army

Islamabad:In a major reshuffle, the Pakistan Army on Monday announced the appointment of Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new Chief of Joint Staff and also the promotion of two Major Generals to the post of Lt General. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN18 UN-CLIMATE-LD GREENHOUSE GAS Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere hit new high in 2018: UN

Geneva: Greenhouse gases levels in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, hit a record high last year, the UN said on Monday, calling for action to safeguard "the future welfare of mankind". (AFP)

FGN16 HK-LAM-2NDLD POLLS Hong Kong leader vows to 'listen' as voters send sharp rebuke

Hong Kong: Hong Kong's deeply unpopular leader vowed Monday to "listen humbly" to voters after the pro-democracy camp scored a crushing victory in community-level elections that revealed broad public support for a protest movement that has stirred months of violence. (AFP) RUP RUP

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

US Navy secretary 'admitted' to secret deal with Trump: Pentagon chief

US Navy secretary admitted to a secret deal with Trump Pentagon chief....

School student suicide: Parents allege harassment by teachers,

Days after a class X student committed suicide, his parents on Monday petitioned the Kerala government seeking a comprehensive probe, alleging the boy took the extreme step due to mental harassment by two of his teachers. Albin, a student ...

One more dead after coming in contact with chemical spilled on road near Kashmere Gate

A 22-year-old man on Monday succumbed to his injuries sustained two days ago after he and two friends came in contact with an unknown chemical spilled on the road when their motorcycle slipped near Kashmere Gate here, police said. The decea...

J-K faces fight between nationalists versus anti-national forces: Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Monday said Hindus versus Muslims is not the issue in the union territory but it faces a fight between nationalist and anti-national forces. Raina claimed that the union territory has suffered b...
