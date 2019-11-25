Following are the top foreign stories at 200 hours

Sri Lanka will work with India and it won't do anything that will harm its interests, newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said ahead of his visit to New Delhi later this week.

FGN25 UK-AMRINDER Amarinder Singh asks Pak to re-think Kartarpur service fee

Birmingham: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has called on Pakistan to re-think the service fee charged from pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Sikh shrine via the newly opened corridor, which he hailed as a great symbol of peace and hope. By Aditi Khanna

FGN24 CHINA-US-CPEC US criticism of CPEC aimed at driving wedge between China-Pakistan: Chinese FM

Beijing: China on Monday accused the US of trying to drive a wedge in ties with its all-weather ally Pakistan by repeatedly raising the debt clauses in the construction of the USD 60 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

FGN14 SWEDEN-ANNA-WATER Anna Hazare's village shows way to Swedish scientists to tackle water problem

Stockholm: Social activist Anna Hazare's village Ralegan Siddhi has become an inspiration of a major ground water recharging project on a Swedish island in the Baltic Sea facing acute shortage of drinking water in summers, an uncommon phenomenon in the Nordic country bestowed with abundant natural water. By Abhishek Shukla

FGN15 LANKA-INVESTIGATOR Sri Lanka's top investigator flees to Geneva after regime change

Colombo: A Sri Lankan police officer, who handled the top-level investigations against the members of the previous Rajapaksa government between 2005 and 2015, has fled to Geneva following a regime change here.

FGN29 PAK-ARMY-RESHUFFLE Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza appointed new Chief of Joint Staff: Pak Army

Islamabad:In a major reshuffle, the Pakistan Army on Monday announced the appointment of Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new Chief of Joint Staff and also the promotion of two Major Generals to the post of Lt General. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN18 UN-CLIMATE-LD GREENHOUSE GAS Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere hit new high in 2018: UN

Geneva: Greenhouse gases levels in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, hit a record high last year, the UN said on Monday, calling for action to safeguard "the future welfare of mankind". (AFP)

FGN16 HK-LAM-2NDLD POLLS Hong Kong leader vows to 'listen' as voters send sharp rebuke

Hong Kong: Hong Kong's deeply unpopular leader vowed Monday to "listen humbly" to voters after the pro-democracy camp scored a crushing victory in community-level elections that revealed broad public support for a protest movement that has stirred months of violence. (AFP) RUP RUP

