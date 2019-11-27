International Development News
General Nadeem Raza has assumed charge as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), the Pakistan army announced on Wednesday.

Pakistan: General Nadeem Raza assumes charge as CJCSC
Pakistan flag . Image Credit: ANI

General Nadeem Raza has assumed charge as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), the Pakistan army announced on Wednesday. "General Nadeem Raza, HI (M) assumed the appointment of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters today," Spokesperson of Pakistan Army Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

The four-star Shia officer, Nadeem, has replaced general Zubair Mahmood Hayat. Hayat was due to retire this week. A CJCSC is technically head of the three armed forces and acts for promoting better coordination among the three forces. He also advises the government on the issues of national security and defence, Express Tribune reported.

Earlier CJCSC was also appointed from the navy and the air force but now that practice has been discontinued long ago. Nadeem was corps commander Rawalpindi before being appointed as the Chief of General Staff at the GHQ, in August this year.

He was commissioned in 1985 and is from infantry's 10 Sindh Regiment. He is a graduate of Command and Staff College Quetta and the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

