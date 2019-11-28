North Korea launched unidentified projectiles, says South Korea

North Korea has conducted the launch of an "unidentified projectile', said the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday.

South Korea is analysing the data related to the launch, Yonhap News Agency reported.

This is already the twelfth launch of this kind since May. Pyongyang last test-fired on October 31, when it tested two unidentified projectiles towards the East Sea. (ANI)

