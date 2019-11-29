PM Modi condoles demise of former Japanese premier Yasuhiro Nakasone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of former Japanese premier Yasuhiro Nakasone, describing him as an architect of the contemporary India-Japan friendship. "Condolences on the demise of eminent statesman and former Prime Minister of Japan, Yasuhiro Nakasone. We will always remember his pathbreaking visit to India, which was the first by a Japanese PM after a gap of 23 years," Modi tweeted.

"Yasuhiro Nakasone's contribution to the enrichment of our bilateral relations is valuable. He will be remembered as an architect of the contemporary India-Japan friendship," he added. Nakasone died on Friday morning at the age of 101 at a hotel in Tokyo, NHK World reported.

He had served as the Japanese Prime Minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party from 1982 to 1987. He was best known for his close relationship with US President Ronald Reagan, popularly called the "Ron-Yasu" friendship. He was the oldest living former Japanese Prime Minister, as well as the oldest living former state leader in the world. (ANI)

