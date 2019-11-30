International Development News
Development News Edition

More bodies from capsized migrant ship are reported found

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:59 IST
More bodies from capsized migrant ship are reported found
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Italian news agency ANSA says Italy's coast guard has recovered seven bodies from the capsizing of a migrant boat a week ago and spotted at least eight others. The coast guard didn't immediately respond to a request to confirm the report that its divers on Saturday removed seven corpses from the waters off Lampedusa island and sighted others on the seabed.

Coast guard crew rescued 149 migrants from the Mediterranean waters on November 23 when their boat overturned in choppy seas off the southern Italian island. Searchers found five bodies the next day. Survivors told rescuers about 20 migrants were missing from the boat, which had been launched by Libya-based human traffickers.

Thousands of people fleeing poverty or violence in their homelands try to reach Europe by sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Hamilton storms to final pole of the Formula One season

World champion Lewis Hamilton stormed to the final pole position of the Formula One season with a dazzling display under the floodlights in qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.The Briton, who wrapped up his sixth Formula One...

Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case: 2 of 4 accused get bail

A special PMLA court here on Saturday rejected bail pleas of Haroun Yusuf and Humayun Merchant, both arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case involving gangster Iqbal Mirchi. Special PMLA Judge P Rajvaidya, however, g...

J'khand BJP demands action against Cong candidate for

The BJP on Saturday urged the Election Commission to take action against Congress candidate from Daltonganj, K N Tripathi, for allegedly intimidating voters with a pistol during the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. A minor clas...

7 killed in bus-tanker collision in West Bengal

At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured after a private passenger bus collided head-on with an oil tanker on National Highway 34 in Murshidabad district on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred at Khoirakandi under th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019