US Domestic News Roundup: South Dakota plane crash kills 9, injures 3 and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. panel sets deadline for Trump to decide participation in impeachment hearings

A U.S. congressional panel on Friday gave President Donald Trump one week to say whether his legal counsel intends to introduce evidence and call witnesses in upcoming impeachment proceedings that could lead to formal charges of misconduct within a few weeks. The Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee, which is due to begin weighing possible articles of impeachment against Trump next week, sent a two-page letter to the president setting a deadline of 5 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT) on Dec. 6 for the president's counsel to specify intended actions under the committee's impeachment procedures.

U.S. snowstorms, rain make Thanksgiving trip home a nightmare

Holiday travelers can go home again but it will take far longer than expected with snow, ice and rain slowing the busiest U.S. travel day of the Thanksgiving weekend on Sunday, forecasters said. As much as 6 inches (15 cm) of snow was expected to blanket the Greater Boston area on Sunday into Monday, with less predicted for New York, changing to rain in both cities, said meteorologist Brian Hurley of the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

Black Friday shoppers stay away from stores, make $7 billion-plus splurge online

U.S. shoppers made more purchases online on Black Friday than in the mall - hurting traffic and sales at brick-and-mortar stores, according to data that offered a glimpse into what is still one of the busiest shopping days of the year. For the first time in several years, however, store traffic on Thanksgiving evening grew - indicating a shift in when consumers are leaving their homes to shop. It is also a sign of how Thursday evening store openings have continued to hurt what has traditionally been a day that kicked off the U.S. holiday season.

Chicago police officer suspended for slamming man to ground during arrest

A Chicago police officer was suspended this week after video recorded by a bystander showed him hurling a man forcefully onto the sidewalk during an arrest, in footage described by Mayor Lori Lightfoot as "highly disturbing." The incident took place on Thursday, the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, when police approached a 29-year-old man drinking alcohol in the afternoon at a bus stop on Chicago's South Side, CBS News reported. Police said the man became agitated, threatened an officer and spat on his face, leading to the body slam filmed by a passerby, the report said.

U.S. Supreme Court weighs challenge to New York gun transport limits

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear its first major gun rights case in nearly a decade on Monday in a challenge backed by the National Rifle Association over a now-amended New York City handgun regulation that had prevented licensed owners from taking their handguns outside the city. The nine justices will hear arguments in an appeal by three handgun owners and the New York state affiliate of the NRA - the gun rights group closely aligned with President Donald Trump and other Republicans - who say the regulation violates the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

Fiat Chrysler reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Workers

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Saturday announced a tentative agreement for a four-year labor contract, a boost for the automaker as it works to merge with France's Groupe PSA. Italian-American Fiat Chrysler and PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen, last month announced a planned $50 billion merger to create the world's fourth-largest automaker.

South Dakota plane crash kills 9, injures 3: AP, citing authorities

Nine people were killed and three were injured in an airplane crash in the U.S. state of South Dakota, the Associated Press reported late on Saturday, citing authorities. The aircraft, a Pilatus PC-12, carrying 12 people on board, was bound for Idaho from South Dakota before it crashed around noon on Saturday, the news agency said, citing National Transportation Safety Board's Peter Knudson.

(With inputs from agencies.)