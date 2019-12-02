China to sanction US NGOs over Hong Kong unrest
Beijing, Dec 2 (AFP) China said Monday it would impose sanctions on US-based NGOs that have acted "badly" over the recent unrest in Hong Kong.
The sanctions will apply to NGOs including the National Endowment for Democracy, Human Rights Watch and Freedom House, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.(AFP) RUP
RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hong Kong protesters clash with police at key campus battleground
Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas near university campus
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs in fresh university clashes
UPDATE 2-Hong Kong protesters shoot arrows, hurl petrol bombs in campus clash
Hong Kong police say media officer hit by arrow in standoff with protesters