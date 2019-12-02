Global conference on sustainable development, sustainable debt starts in Dakar

Senegal's capital Dakar is hosting an international conference on sustainable development and sustainable debt on December 2. Dakar is considered fitting venue for discussion as Senegal is using a powerful recipe for sustainable growth.

By implementing the 'Emerging Senegal Plan', the country is seeking to transform its economy, create jobs, and boost living standards. Similar development strategies have been observed in a number of countries in sub-Saharan Africa. "These strategies are critical to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, our common aspiration for a better world for all. How can we meet the SDGs? I believe that policymakers can draw inspiration from the Lions of Teranga—Senegal's national team, which impressed everyone at last year's Africa Cup of Nations," Senegal's President Macky Sall said.

The President of the Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara left Abidjan on Monday for Dakar in Senegal where he will take part in the international conference on sustainable development and sustainable debt that is co-organized by the presidency of the Republic of Senegal and the International Monetary Fund.

"This conference gives the opportunity to the various participants to think about the solutions to find the right balance between the sustainable development of the States which requires enormous financing and the debt sustainability," the statement of Alassane Ouattara reveals.

According to the statement, as the current President of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU), Ouattara will chair the summit.

"Right now, sub-Saharan Africa is only half-way to meeting the SDGs. In order to get there, all stakeholders will need to raise their game. Of course, there are many ways to mobilize financing—and debt is one of them. Borrowing makes sense if it is done wisely, if it finances projects that can help boost productivity and living standards—such as roads, schools, and hospitals," President Macky Sall said.