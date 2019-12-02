Left Menu
Army Chief to embark on three-day visit to Japan

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will embark on a three-day official visit to Japan on Tuesday, where he will meet Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono and will discuss issues of mutual interest.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. Image Credit: ANI

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will embark on a three-day official visit to Japan on Tuesday, where he will meet Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono and will discuss issues of mutual interest. During the visit, the army chief-led delegation will interact with top Japanese Self Defence Force officials with an aim to strengthen the bilateral defence ties between the two countries.

Rawat's visit to Japan aims to give impetus to the defence ties and outlines the growing importance of India-Japan relationship. General Bipin Rawat will also visit niche field formations and interact with troops of Japan Ground Self Defence Force who had recently participated in the bilateral Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' at Vairengte, Mizoram.

Rawat visit comes soon after India and Japan concluded 2+2 ministerial meeting. Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono came here to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishnakar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday. The Army Chief's visit also holds significance as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to visit India later this month. (ANI)

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

