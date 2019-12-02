Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak FM Qureshi meets Sri Lanka's new leadership to boost bilateral ties

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:58 IST
Pak FM Qureshi meets Sri Lanka's new leadership to boost bilateral ties

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday met the new Sri Lankan leadership, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and discussed issues of trade, investment and tourism to further deepen the bilateral relations. Qureshi arrived in Colombo on Sunday night on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka to meet the country's newly-elected leadership and convey to it a felicitation message of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, Qureshi also handed over a letter from President Arif Alvi to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and invited him to pay a visit to Islamabad at his earliest convenience. "FM calls on the President of Sri Lanka. Bilateral issues, trade, investment and people to people contacts discussed. FM handed over a letter from the President to President of Sri Lanka and invited him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience," Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal tweeted.

The president also requested the government of Pakistan to help Sri Lanka in the fight against Islamic extremism, a presidential release said. Qureshi's Colombo visit came a day after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned from New Delhi, where he was on his first overseas trip since assuming office last month.

"FM calls on Prime Minister of Sri Lanka (Mahinda Rajapaksa). Very positive interaction. Deepening and further strengthening of bilateral relations discussed. Political will on both sides to take the relationship to the next level. A phenomenal day for Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations," Faisal tweeted. Earlier, Qureshi held a separate meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena and apprised him about the "dire situation" in Kashmir.

The two leaders also discussed issues including trade, investment, tourism and people to people contacts and vowed to deepen and strengthen the entire gamut of bilateral relations. "FM also briefed his Sri Lankan counterpart on the dire situation and human rights crisis" in Jammu and Kashmir, Faisal tweeted.

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. Reacting to India's move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also met Wu Jianghao, Special Representative of the State Council of the People's Republic of China and Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"I was pleased to meet with the Special Representative of the State Council of the People's Republic of China and Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mr Wu Jianghao and had cordial discussions on China-LKA relations," the president tweeted. Speaking to the media after the discussion, Qureshi termed his meeting with the Sri Lankan counterpart as "excellent" and extended an invitation to Gunawardena to visit Islamabad.

Prime Minister Khan has also invited President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit Islamabad at his "earliest convenience". The President arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a three-day visit to India, his first overseas trip after coming into power this month. He stormed to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential elections, the results of which were out on November 17.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan's relationship is broad-based, covering diverse fields, including political, trade, commercial, defence and people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. senators want Turkey sanctioned over Russia missile system - letter

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen called on the Trump administration on Monday to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of a Russian missile defense system, saying the failure to do so sen...

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh takes on Chowdhury for his 'migrant' remark on PM, HM

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said here on Monday that Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhurys remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is his bid to save Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Chowdhury on S...

Donald Trump heads to UK for NATO summit, decries impeachment hoax

US President Donald Trump slammed House Democrats for holding the first Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment at the time when the President will be attending the NATO summit. The do-nothing Democrats decided when Im going to NATO ... ...

UPDATE 4-Italy PM defends reform of euro zone bailout fund but seeks concessions

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told parliament on Monday a contested reform of the euro zones bailout fund was in Italys national interest, but that it should only be adopted as a package alongside other measures.A reform of the European Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019