NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CHINA-USA

China suspends U.S. military visits to Hong Kong, sanctions U.S.-based NGOs China said on Monday U.S. military ships and aircraft would not be allowed to visit Hong Kong, and also announced sanctions against several U.S. non-government organisations for encouraging protesters to "engage in extremist, violent and criminal acts."

USA-LEBANON-DEFENSE Trump administration lifts hold on Lebanon security aid: source

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has lifted a "hold" on security aid for Lebanon, a congressional aide said on Monday, more than a month after it began withholding the money. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-BLOOMBERG Trump re-election campaign to deny credentials to Bloomberg News reporters

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Monday it will no longer issue press credentials to reporters working for Bloomberg News, the agency owned by Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg. USA-COURT/GUNS

U.S. Supreme Court justices debate whether to dismiss major gun case The U.S. Supreme Court's consideration of a major gun rights case could end in a misfire, with the justices on Monday debating whether to dismiss a challenge backed by the powerful National Rifle Association to a New York City handgun ordinance.

BUSINESS USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING-CYBERMONDAY

Cyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion Cyber Monday sales were on course to bring in a record $9.4 billion, according to early estimates, building on a bumper Black Friday weekend for retailers driven by earlier-than-usual promotions and free shipping.

DEUTSCHE-BANK-MONEY-LAUNDERING-EXCLUSIVE Exclusive: U.S. digs deeper into Deutsche role in Danske money laundering scandal - sources

The U.S. Department of Justice has in recent weeks stepped up its investigation into Deutsche Bank's role in the 200 billion euro ($220 billion) Danske Bank money laundering scandal, four people familiar with the inquiry told Reuters. ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ANDREW He knows the truth, says woman at centre of Prince Andrew sex scandal

An American woman who says she was forced to have underage sex with Britain's Prince Andrew has appealed to Britons to take her side, saying that only she was telling the truth. NOBEL-PRIZE/LITERATURE

Two members leave Nobel literature committee, criticising Swedish Academy Two external members of the Nobel literature prize committee quit on Monday after criticising the scandal-hit Swedish Academy.

SPORTS SOCCER-BALLON

Soccer-Messi claims record sixth Ballon d'Or, Rapinoe wins women's award Lionel Messi claimed a record sixth Ballon d'Or award on Monday, beating Liverpool's leading nominees and Cristiano Ronaldo to lift soccer's most prestigious individual trophy.

SOCCER-SPAIN/TEBAS Soccer-La Liga president Tebas resigns to stand again in new elections

La Liga president Javier Tebas resigned from his post on Monday in order to stand for re-election. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RATES

Australia-RBA cash rate RBA holds its last policy meeting of the year and is considered almost certain to hold rates at 0.75% as it gauges the impact of the three cuts delivered since June, though there is a minor chance of an easing given signs of a slowdown in employment growth.

3 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT RUSSIA-ECONOMY/

Russian banking officials speak at the Russian Financial Forum Russian Deputy Central Bank Governor Ksenia Yudaeva and other officials speak at a the Russian Financial Forum in Moscow.

3 Dec GEORGIA-CPI/

Georgia's state statistics service to publish inflation report Georgia's state statistics service to publish inflation report for preceeding month

3 Dec FRANCE-ELECTRICITY/

Energy executives speak at French electricity union UFE annual congress Junior Ecology Minister Emmanuelle Wargon and chief executives of French energy companies including Engie's Kocher, Vattenfall's Hall, Total's Pouyanne and EDF's Levy, will take part and speak in the all-day event.

3 Dec KENYA-RAILWAYS/ (PIX)

Kenya forcing importers to use costly new Chinese-built railway Kenya's new Chinese-built railway should have been a boon for business. The $3.3 billion line sliced hours off the journey from the port city of Mombasa to the capital, Nairobi. 3 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS ASIA-STORM/PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV)

Typhoon Kammuri expected to hit Philippines, may disrupt SEA Games venues Typhoon Kammuri is expected to make landfall in the Philippines and barrel across areas south of Manila as the country hosts the Southeast Asian Games, and could bring heavy rainfall and disruption to some events. Communities in areas susceptible to flooding and rain-induced landslides have been told to prepare.

3 Dec POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON (PIX) (TV) NATO Heads of State and Government meet in London

NATO Heads of State and Government will meet in London, 3-4 December. 3 Dec

NATO-SUMMIT/LEADERS-PALACE (PIX) (TV) NATO leaders reception at Buckingham Palace

NATO leaders to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace and meet Queen Elizabeth. 3 Dec

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/COLOMBIA (TV) Foreign ministers from TIAR treaty countries meet in Bogota

Foreign ministers from countries that are signatories to the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance, known by its Spanish initials TIAR, will meet in Bogota to continue discussions on possible actions it can take against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. 3 Dec

CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN World Meteorological Organisation publishes State of the Climate 2019 report

The World Meteorological Organisation publishes its State of the Climate in 2019 report, with information on on global temperatures and extreme weather events, and long-term climate change indicators such as sea level rise, ocean heat and ice melt. Data is for the first 10 months of the year. 3 Dec

NATO-SUMMIT/DOWNING-STREET (PIX) (TV) UK PM Johnson hosts NATO leaders at Downing Street reception

UK PM Johnson hosts NATO leaders at Downing Street reception 3 Dec

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-REPORT (EMBARGOED) (PIX) The year 2019 concludes a decade of exceptional global heat -WMO

The World Meteorological Organisation's annual state of the climate report for 2019 shows that the year concludes a decade of exceptional global heat, retreating ice and record sea levels driven by greenhouse gases from human activities. 3 Dec 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

SPAIN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) First session of Spanish parliament after Nov 10 elections

Spanish lawmakers sworn in following November 10 parliamentary election. The Socialist Party finished first, but with fewer seats, and far-right Vox party doubled its number of lawmakers in the country's fourth national election in four years, which delivered a deeply fragmented parliament. 3 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-LEGAL EXPLAINER-The strengths and weaknesses in the case against Trump

This piece explains what Democrats have successfully proved in their impeachment investigation against Trump -- and what is more circumstantial than proven. 3 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON-STOLTENBERG (PIX) (TV) NATO's Stoltenberg speaks at event at Methodist Central Hall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg opens an event called NATO Engages at Methodist Central Hall ahead of a summit of the alliance's leaders. 3 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-DEFENSES FACTBOX-'No quid pro quo': Trump's defenses in the impeachment investigation

President Donald Trump has maintained throughout the impeachment inquiry that he did nothing improper in his dealings with Ukraine, even as witnesses have detailed efforts by his White House to get Ukraine to take actions that could help him politically. This factbox will detail Trump's positions on the main aspects of the investigation. 3 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) Opposition corruption scandal threatens to undermine Venezuela's Guaido

An influence-peddling scandal by opposition lawmakers threatens to further weaken opposition leader Juan Guaido's effort to oust President Nicolas Maduro amid growing signs of infighting and difficulties in rekindling street demonstrations. 3 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

GLOBAL-DECADE/ (PIX) WIDER IMAGE: Reuters pictures of the decade

Reuters pictures of the decade 3 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

NATO-SUMMIT/SYRIA (TV) Turkey's Erdogan to meet EU leaders for Syria talks at NATO summit

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan will meet the leaders of Germany, France and Britain at a NATO summit for talks about Turkey's military operation in northeast Syria and plans to settle Syrian refugees, Turkish officials say. 3 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE MALTA-DAPHNE/ (PIX) (TV)

European Parliament delegation visits Malta on a fact-finding mission Members of the European Parliament, one from each political group, travel to Malta to review the situation on the ground to meet with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Owen Bonnici, the Minister for Justice, Culture and Local Government, George Vella, President of the Republic of Malta, Peter Grech, Attorney General, Anġlu Farrugia, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lawrence Cutajar Police Commissioner and Representatives from the Malta Chamber of advocates

3 Dec SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD (TV) Spain hosts UN Climate Change Conference (COP-25)

World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 U.N. climate change conference (COP25). The event, which was due to be held in Santiago, Chile in December, was relocated due to civil unrest in the country. 3 Dec

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE USA-MILITARY/SENATE (PIX)

Senate hearing explores military housing The Senate Armed Services Committee has scheduled a hearing to examine military housing, prompted by an ongoing series of Reuters reports exposing breakdowns in the privatization program.

3 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

