Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korea says up to U.S. to decide what 'Christmas gift' it will get - KCNA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pyongyang
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 10:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 10:13 IST
North Korea says up to U.S. to decide what 'Christmas gift' it will get - KCNA
Image Credit: Pexels

North Korea's foreign ministry warned again that its year-end deadline for the United States to change it "hostile policies" is approaching and said it was up to Washington to decide what "Christmas gift" comes at the end of the year, state media said in a statement on Tuesday. Ri Thae Song, North Korea's vice minister of foreign affairs in charge of relations with the United States, said that Washington's call for more talks is "nothing but a foolish trick hatched to keep the DPRK bound to dialogue and use it in favour of the political situation and election in the U.S.," state news agency KCNA reported, using the initials of North Korea's official name.

"The DPRK has done its utmost with maximum perseverance not to backtrack from the important steps it has taken on its own initiative," Ri said. "What is left to be done now is the U.S. option and it is entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get." North Korea is asking Washington to soften its stance in denuclearization talks that have made little progress despite three meetings between the two countries' leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Ganguly wants India to play pink-ball tests in every series

Indian cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly believes pink-ball tests are here to stay and wants the team under Virat Kohli to play at least one such match in every series. India became the last major cricket nation to embrace day-night tests ...

Carcass of crocodile with bullet injury mark found in UP

The carcass of a crocodile with a bullet injury mark was found at Bendighat of the Yamuna river in Tindwari area of Banda district, forest department officials said on Tuesday.The carcass was found on Monday evening. It appears that someone...

Grant nets pair as Ducks hand Kings another road loss

Derek Grant scored twice, including an empty-netter, as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the visiting Los Angeles Kings 4-2 Monday night in the first Freeway Faceoff of the season between the NHLs Southern California rivals. Carter Rowney added a...

FEATURE-Trading water: Can water shares help save California's aquifers?

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Dec 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - California is by far the United States most populous state, as well as its largest agricultural producer. Increasingly, it is also one of the countrys most parched places.But ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019