2 killed as Typhoon Kammuri slams into Philippines

Authorities here have evacuated more than 225,000 people as Typhoon Kammuri swept through the Philippines on Tuesday. At least two persons have been killed and 50 flights were cancelled, reported Al Jazeera. Manila airport was ordered shut for 12 hours.

Typhon Kammuri, the 20th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, rammed the main Luzon island just before midnight local time. "There are initial reports of houses blown away, power and communication lines down, roads blocked," Red Cross Chairman Dick Gordon said in an interview.

"If the typhoon hits a populous area like Manila, then it could bring flooding. But we can handle flooding," he said. (ANI)

