Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Sikh woman tries to flee with her Facebook friend from Pakistan via Kartarpur corridor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 18:19 IST
Indian Sikh woman tries to flee with her Facebook friend from Pakistan via Kartarpur corridor

In a filmy-style act, an Indian Sikh woman visiting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur tried to go to Faisalabad city of Punjab province without a visa to meet a Pakistani man she befriended on Facebook, officials said on Tuesday. Manjit Kaur, in her early 20s, visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib via the Kartarpur corridor, some 125kms from Lahore, in last week of November, sources said.

Kaur, who was in touch with the man through Facebook, met him at the gurdwara and attempted to go along with him to Faisalabad by showing a Pakistani woman's permit. Indian pilgrims can visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the recently-opened Kartarpur corridor without visa but cannot go to the other parts of Pakistan.

"This is the first incident in which an Indian Sikh woman attempted to leave the restricted area of the Kartarpur corridor since its opening on November 9," a senior official of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) told PTI. He said the woman wanted to go along with the Pakistani man but the security officials did not let her cross the restricted area.

While Pakistani officials said she hailed from Amritsar, media reports in India claimed that she is from Rohtak, Haryana. "The security officials sent the Indian woman back and also informed their counterpart about it," he said.

The Pakistani security officials detained the man along with his two friends, including a woman. After interrogating the man in question and his two other friends for several hours they were allowed to go home, the sources said.

The Kartarpur corridor connects Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of India's Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices from Jan, M&M, Toyota, Mercedes may follow

The countrys largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it will hike prices of its vehicles from January to offset rising input costs. Other car manufacturers such as Toyota, Mahindra Mahindra and Mercedes-Benz said they are als...

Ex-minister Gawande convicted of assaulting govt officer

A court in Maharashtras Akola district on Tuesday sentenced former state minister Gulabrao Gawande to three months imprisonment for assaulting a government servant. Sessions court judge Manish Ganorkar also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on Ga...

14 of family killed in accident in Nepal

At least 14 people of a family were killed when a jeep they were travelling in fell into a stream on Tuesday in western Nepal when they were on their way to a religious function. The incident happened when the jeep fell around 300 metres do...

Swedish Queen visits dementia care centre at AIIMS in Delhi

Queen Silvia of Sweden visited AIIMS here on Tuesday and interacted with the faculty to understand the treatment practices and care provided by the premier health institute to patients with dementia. The queen, who is visiting India with Sw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019