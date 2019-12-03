Left Menu
Development News Edition

23 killed as fire engulfs Sudan factory

  • PTI
  • |
  • Khartoum
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 21:44 IST
23 killed as fire engulfs Sudan factory

Khartoum, Dec 3 (AFP) Twenty-three people were killed and dozens injured as a fire triggered by an explosion in a gas tanker tore through a factory in the Sudanese capital on Tuesday, officials said. Thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky after the blaze broke out at a tile manufacturing unit in an industrial zone of north Khartoum, witnesses said.

Police cordoned off the entire area, an AFP correspondent reported from the scene as fire engines battled to douse the blaze. "A fire erupted in an industrial area because of which 23 people were killed and more than 130 injured," the cabinet said in a statement.

"A blast in a gas tanker triggered the fire." Preliminary reports from the scene indicate that necessary safety equipment was missing at the site, it said. "There were also inflammable materials improperly stored, which led to the spread of the fire," the government said, adding that an investigation has been launched.

A doctors committee linked to Sudan's protest movement said the casualties were taken to several hospitals and urged off-duty doctors to help out. "The explosion was loud. Several cars that were parked in the compound of the factory also caught fire," an employee of an adjacent factory told AFP. (AFP) PMS

PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to talk to NATO leaders about defending spending laggards

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would talk to other NATO leaders about whether the United States should defend members of the alliance that fall short of their military spending requirements.Asked by a reporter if he would co...

Lebanon's Bassil suggests govt talks nearing "happy ending"

Lebanons caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Friday he hoped that gridlocked talks over forming a new government were nearing a happy ending.Politicians must agree on a new government to stave off an even deeper economic crisis...

Climate disaster, economic meltdown causes of hunger crisis in Zimbabwe: WFP

Zimbabwe is facing its worst hunger crisis in a decade with half of the population 7.7 million people food insecure, the World Food Programme WFP said on Tuesday.The alert follows last weeks warning from a UN-appointed independent rights ...

No NOC needed from municipal councillors for works under MLALAD fund

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution, directing municipal corporations that an NOC will not be needed from councillors for works being executed through MLA Local Area Development LAD fund. The House warned all the three municip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019