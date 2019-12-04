Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major brands found failing to help Thai seafood sector tackle slavery

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 06:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 06:31 IST
Major brands found failing to help Thai seafood sector tackle slavery
Image Credit: Pixabay

Efforts to protect Thai seafood workers from labor exploitation and modern slavery risk stalling as most international brands and retailers refuse to pay their suppliers more to comply with new anti-slavery policies, researchers said on Wednesday.

Thai seafood suppliers are struggling with rising production costs as they seek to improve labor conditions and meet new anti-slavery laws and regulations, with little or no financial help from big buyers, found a study http://www.praxis-labs.com/uploads/2/9/7/0/29709145/09_hu_report_final.pdf by rights group Praxis Labs. "The disconnect between what buyers purport to want and what they're willing to pay ... comes through sharply," said Sarah Mount of anti-slavery group The Freedom Fund, which co-funded the study based on the policies and actions of 28 companies.

"The costs of protecting workers from exploitation and forced labor should be distributed equitably across the value chain," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Over the last four years, Thailand has sought to clean up its multi-billion dollar fishing industry after investigations revealed widespread abuses and the European Union threatened to ban imports from the country.

New laws that tackle human trafficking and the treatment of migrant workers have been introduced to help the industry meet demand from buyers for more ethically-produced seafood. The Thai government has in recent years overhauled the legal framework governing fishing, regulated recruitment agents, updated anti-trafficking laws to cover forced labor, and implemented more stringent monitoring of fisheries.

But the report said that complying with new laws and regulations has increased production costs, while most international buyers were refusing to increase their prices. "Thai suppliers note haphazard financial support for social auditing but none for improving working conditions and report no increase in price," the researchers said in the report.

Panisuan Jamnarnwej, president emeritus of the Thai Frozen Foods Association, which represents over 100 seafood processing companies, said most buyers were only concerned about meeting the minimum ethical standards and were more focused on pricing. "We have brought up this issue in the past - that (buyers) force us (to comply with certain standards) but they don't do anything to support us," he added.

The Thai Retailers Association, whose members include major international seafood buyers, and the Seafood Task Force, a group of businesses and charities that audits fishing vessels to stop human rights abuses, were unavailable for comment. Workers in the Thai seafood industry may end up suffering further labor rights abuses - despite greater attention on the issue - if buyers do not pay higher prices, the report said.

"Until the costs associated with ethical sourcing are built into the product price, the current business model based on high volume at low price remains an inherent challenge to advancing human rights in seafood supply chains," the researchers said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Nunes, top intelligence panel Republican, had frequent contact with Giuliani, call records show

U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, often spoke to Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, as Giuliani peddled unproven allegations at the heart of the Trump impeachment i...

US Congresses passes Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act

The United States Congress has passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which among other things, proposes that America redirects resources to address the mass internment of over 1,000,000 Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Chi...

Soccer-Australia drawn in Argentina's group at Copa America

Australia were drawn in Argentinas group for the 2020 Copa America on Tuesday while Asian champions Qatar will face Colombia and holders Brazil. The 12-team tournament, which runs from June 12 to July 12, includes all 10 teams from South Am...

UN peacekeepers continue to patrol following violence in South Sudan

Peacekeepers have been sent to the northern Lakes region in South Sudan in a bid to deter further violence between communities there, the UN Mission in the country, UNMISS, said on Tuesday.The 75 Nepalese blue helmets have been temporarily ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019