Left Menu
Development News Edition

NAB files reference against ex-PM Abbasi, others in LNG import scam

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a reference against 10 people, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail in connection with the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import contract case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Rawalpindi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 06:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 06:50 IST
NAB files reference against ex-PM Abbasi, others in LNG import scam
Former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a reference against 10 people, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail in connection with the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import contract case. The anti-graft watchdog submitted the reference in an accountability court in Islamabad. The reference alleged that one firm received benefits of more than Rs 21 billion between March 2015 to September 2019, The Dawn reported.

The reference also stated that the national exchequer will suffer a loss of Rs 47 billion by 2029 due to the contract. Former Pakistan State Oil (PSO) managing director Sheikh Imranul Haq, former Ogra chairman Saeed Ahmed Khan, Ogra chairperson Uzma Adil Khan, chairman of the Engro group Hussain Dawood, former chairman of Port Qasim Authority (PQA) Agha Jan Akhtar, former member of Ogra Aamir Naseem and former PSO Managing Director Shahid M Islam and Abdul Sammad have been named in the reference.

Abbasi was arrested by the NAB on July 18 in connection with the case, in which he and others are accused of illegally awarding LNG terminal contracts for a period of 15 years to a company of their liking in violation of defined rules, incurring losses to the state exchequer. While Abbasi and Ismail have been in prison for over four months, Haq secured pre-arrest bail last week from the Islamabad High Court.

In April, the Pakistan government had imposed a travel ban on Abbasi, Ismail and five others in connection with the case. Abbasi served as the prime minister from August 2017 to May 2018, following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif from office by the Pakistan Supreme Court over the Panama Papers scandal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Nunes, top intelligence panel Republican, had frequent contact with Giuliani, call records show

U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, often spoke to Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, as Giuliani peddled unproven allegations at the heart of the Trump impeachment i...

US Congresses passes Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act

The United States Congress has passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which among other things, proposes that America redirects resources to address the mass internment of over 1,000,000 Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Chi...

Soccer-Australia drawn in Argentina's group at Copa America

Australia were drawn in Argentinas group for the 2020 Copa America on Tuesday while Asian champions Qatar will face Colombia and holders Brazil. The 12-team tournament, which runs from June 12 to July 12, includes all 10 teams from South Am...

UN peacekeepers continue to patrol following violence in South Sudan

Peacekeepers have been sent to the northern Lakes region in South Sudan in a bid to deter further violence between communities there, the UN Mission in the country, UNMISS, said on Tuesday.The 75 Nepalese blue helmets have been temporarily ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019