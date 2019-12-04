Japan PM Abe: shocked at death of Japanese aid agency chief in Afghanistan

Japan Prime Minister Abe said he was shocked at the death of Tetsu Nakamura, the Japanese aid agency chief who was killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

"I was shocked that he had to die this way," Abe told reporters, adding that the Afghan people had thanked Nakamura, head of Peace Japan Medical Services, for his contributions.

