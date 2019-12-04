Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong government pledges funds to boost economy hit by months of unrest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 17:14 IST
UPDATE 2-Hong Kong government pledges funds to boost economy hit by months of unrest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong's government pledged HK$4 billion ($511 million) on Wednesday in new relief measures to help bolster an economy battered by months of protests that have eroded business confidence in the international financial hub. The boost brings the government's total stimulus to HK$25 billion ($3.2 billion) since this summer to right an economy, which is reeling from sharp drops in tourism and retail sales.

The Chinese-ruled city has been convulsed by nearly six months of anti-Beijing protests that have sometimes turned violent. It is now grappling with its first recession in a decade and deepening concern that international investors may be growing more skittish.

"During an economic downturn, supporting employment is the number one priority of the government," Financial Secretary Paul Chan said as he announced the package. He said the measures were mainly aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses in order to safeguard jobs. The demonstrations were hurting investor confidence, he told reporters.

The protests were sparked by a controversial and since-withdrawn extradition bill and have swelled into broader calls for greater democratic freedoms. Those taking part in the pro-democracy demonstrations accuse China of increasingly interfering in freedoms promised to the former British colony when it was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. China denies interfering in Hong Kong's affairs.

DROP AT THE SHOPS Earlier on Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund urged the government to deliver "significantly" more fiscal stimulus to address the downturn and longer-term structural issues such as insufficient housing and income inequality.

Business activity in Hong Kong contracted at the fastest pace in 21 years in November, dragged down by the protests and softening global demand, an IHS Markit survey showed. Hong Kong is a top shopping destination for Chinese tourists. But the unrest has scared off visitors and hit spending. This week the city recorded its largest-ever retail collapse, with sales dropping 24.3 percent to HK$30.1 billion in October.

Asia's largest distributor of luxury brands, the Blubell group, has appealed to Hong Kong landlords to scrap the base rent in shopping malls, saying a slump in tourist spending will push even more retailers out of business. Separately, police this week re-entered the campus of a university besieged for more than 10 days last month, picking up chemicals and petrol bombs hoarded by anti-government protesters.

Officers were called to retrieve the items found among the debris and stowed in locked areas at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, recently a battleground between demonstrators and police. Between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2 authorities seized 4,296 petrol bombs, 671 bottles of chemicals and 622 weapons, police said on Tuesday.

Officers first entered the Polytechnic campus on Nov. 29, when they collected thousands of petrol bombs, as well as bows and arrows and bottles of chemicals. The campus conflict began in mid-November when protesters barricaded themselves against riot police in days of violent clashes that marked an escalation in the political unrest.

About 1,100 people were arrested in connection with the campus siege. ($1 = 7.8 Hong Kong dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

OPPO to Showcase Technology Vision at the Inaugural OPPO INNO DAY

NEW DELHI, Dec. 4, 2019 PRNewswire -- OPPO today announced it will hold the first OPPO INNO DAY on December 10, 2019 in Shenzhen, China. Organized under the theme of Create Beyond Boundaries, the OPPO INNO DAY will highlight on the broad a...

Debt ETF to give opportunity to retail investors to invest in quality PSU bonds: Experts

The governments decision to launch an umbrella debt exchange-traded fund will provide a better opportunity to retail investors for participation in quality public sector bonds at an affordable cost, experts said on Wednesday. They further s...

West Bengal: Guv left baffled at Calcutta University as no one came to receive him

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who visited the Calcutta University on Wednesday, accused the state government of politicising educational institutes as there was no one to receive him at the premises and doors were locked. On Novemb...

Nagpur police to provide free ride to stranded women from 9 pm to 5 am

Nagpur Police on Wednesday launched a free ride scheme for any woman who is alone and stranded between 9 pm to 5 am. We are providing home drop facility for the safety and security of women Any woman who is alonestranded, with no means to g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019