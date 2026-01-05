Left Menu

Chinese Tech Stocks Soar as Market Rallies in 2026 Debut

Chinese stocks surged in their first trading session of 2026, with the Shanghai Composite index surpassing the 4,000 mark. Tech sectors led the charge, while geopolitical concerns were shrugged off. Analysts predict innovation-led growth, particularly in AI, despite existing economic challenges.

Updated: 05-01-2026 14:09 IST
In a robust market debut for 2026, Chinese stocks wrapped up Monday's session with strong gains, culminating in the Shanghai Composite index climbing above the 4,000 level for the first time in nearly three months.

The blue-chip CSI300 index made notable strides with a 1.9% increase, and tech stocks drove the growth, marked by the STAR50 index's 4.4% upsurge. A standout was the CSI Semiconductor index, which surged by 5.6%.

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, analysts foresee continued growth, highlighted by potential advances led by innovation in AI and manufacturing. While sectors like energy faced minor setbacks, overall optimism pervaded the market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

