Melania Trump hands out Christmas presents to London children

  Reuters
  • |
  London
  • |
  Updated: 04-12-2019 19:14 IST
  • |
  Created: 04-12-2019 18:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump was greeted by dozens of school children in northeast London on Wednesday when she attended a Salvation Army event to hand out Christmas presents and decorate the tree. Melania, in London, while President Donald Trump attends a NATO summit, complimented the students on their Christmas hats while helping them to make festive wreaths, as a brass band played carols in the background.

"What nice hats you have, lovely," she said to one table of pupils. The first lady, who attended the center with Suzanne Johnson, wife of the U.S. ambassador to Britain, also presented the children with baubles after they sang the Christmas hit "All I Want for Christmas".

Maria Rashid, a pupil who met Melania, told the local Evening Standard newspaper she had asked the first lady if she ever got lost inside the White House. "She was friendly," she said. "I knew who she was already but she was very chatty."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

