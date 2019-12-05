Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal resists US appeal to bar Huawei from 5G network

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lisbon
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:28 IST
Portugal resists US appeal to bar Huawei from 5G network

Lisbon, Dec 5 (AP) Portugal won't exclude Chinese companies from supplying technology for the country's next-generation 5G wireless network, senior Portuguese officials told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday. Portugal is the latest European Union country to resist US efforts to persuade allies they should shun Huawei's bids to provide the hardware that operators will use for the new ultra-fast 5G networks.

The Chinese government "won't hesitate" to use Huawei as a back door to sensitive data, Pompeo warned at a news conference with Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva. He said each country has to make its own decision about such issues.

"But we have tried for these past couple of years to make clear to our friends all around the world of the attendant risks," Pompeo said. Santos Silva said bids from 5G operators will be assessed in the light of strict Portuguese and EU regulations. Market-leading wireless carrier Altice Portugal partnered last year with Huawei to develop 5G technology as it prepares to launch service in 2020.

Other EU countries, such as Germany and the United Kingdom, have also resisted Washington's entreaties to block Huawei, though they have yet to make a final decision. Hungary announced last month that Huawei will take part in the construction of its 5G wireless network. Those decisions have contributed to at times strained relations between Washington and the EU.

Santos Silva said that all foreign investment is welcome. Portugal is one of the EU's, and NATO's, smaller members and keen to attract investors. Chinese companies already own significant assets in the energy, banking and insurance sectors in Portugal.

Portugal has challenged critics of its China policy to compete with Beijing on Portuguese investments. Santos Silva noted that a public tender is to open soon for a container terminal at the country's biggest Atlantic deepwater port, in Sines. China is expected to table a strong bid, but Santos Silva said he hoped U.S. companies would compete, too.

Pompeo also met privately with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa. (AP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House to draft impeachment charges against Trump -Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she has instructed the House Judiciary panel to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.The presidents actions have seriously violated the constitution, Pelosi told repor...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong gives protesters green light for big march on Sunday

Hong Kong authorities granted protesters permission to march this weekend, organisers said on Thursday, giving the green light to a rally seen as a gauge of the pro-democracy movements support following its sweeping victory in local electio...

UPDATE 1-N.Korea revives 'dotard' label in warning to Trump over 'Rocket Man' remarks

U.S. President Donald Trumps comments on military force and the Norths leader, Kim Jong Un, would represent a very dangerous challenge if they were intended to provoke Pyongyang, a top North Korean diplomat said on Thursday. Trumps comments...

UPDATE 2-United Airlines picks Scott Kirby to replace Oscar Munoz as CEO

United Airlines Holdings Inc on Thursday named insider Scott Kirby as its chief executive officer to succeed Oscar Munoz, who will take the role of executive chairman in May 2020. Munoz, who took over as CEO of Chicago-based United in Septe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019