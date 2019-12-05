Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Green bonds set for shake up as EU agrees rules for sustainable financial products

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 23:14 IST
UPDATE 2-Green bonds set for shake up as EU agrees rules for sustainable financial products

The $200 billion green bond market is set for a shake up after the European Union on Thursday reached a deal on a new set of rules governing which financial products can be called "green" and "sustainable". Under the agreement, all financial products that claim to be green or sustainable will have to disclose exactly what proportion of their investments are environmentally friendly.

"With credible and ambitious definitions for sustainable investment the EU will lead the world in sustainable finance," said Green EU lawmaker Bas Eickhout, lead negotiator on the matter, in a statement Thursday. The deal, which will classify products into three levels of greenness, also requires full disclosure for all financial instruments, forcing funds without any sustainability claims to disclose that they are not assessed under the green criteria.

"Now that we have credible definitions on which economic activities can be considered sustainable, the new Commission will have to start preparing to clearly identify environmentally harmful activities and the investments that currently support them," Eickhout said. Environmental organisations welcomed the announcement, saying it was a step in the right direction to avoiding so-called geenwashing - where firms give the impression their products are more environmentally sound than they actually are.

"While it's still not the full taxonomy we are calling for, it is to the credit of the negotiators that they found balanced compromises on sticky issues like disclosure," said Sébastien Godinot, an economist with the WWF European Policy Office, in a statement. NUCLEAR OR NOT

Negotiations have been taking place for the better part of the autumn, with the biggest sticking point around whether investments into natural gas or nuclear energy could be considered green. An EU parliament official said such investments would not be excluded from the classifications, but labelling them as green would be very difficult under the new rules. EU member states had wanted looser definitions.

Green lawmakers said the deal would avoid nuclear energy being considered an environmentally sustainable investment based on a 'no-harm' test. The negotiations were held between lawmakers from the European Parliament and the European Council, consisting of representatives of the 28 EU member states. The deal now needs to be approved by the European Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL-The election diet: sausage rolls, brownies and flapjack

Britain holds an election on Dec. 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.The parties are on the campaign trail, travelling the length and breadth...

FACTBOX-Big Tech faces growing number of U.S. probes

Big tech companies such as Facebook Inc , Alphabet Incs Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc face a slew of U.S. antitrust probes by the federal government, state attorneys general and Congress. Here are the investigations under way.DEPARTM...

UPDATE 1-Brazil, Trump head to-do list for Argentina's incoming foreign minister

Argentinas incoming foreign minister will face a sizeable to-do list navigating shifting political sands in Latin America, cementing ties with U.S. President Donald Trump, and easing a testy relationship between his new boss and top trade p...

UPDATE 2-U.S. says Iran may have killed more than 1,000 in recent protests

Iranian security forces may have killed more than 1,000 people since protests over gasoline price hikes began in mid-November, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Thursday, adding that many thousands were also wounded in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019