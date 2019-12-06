Left Menu
Development News Edition

China imposes 'reciprocal' restrictions on US diplomats

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 13:37 IST
China imposes 'reciprocal' restrictions on US diplomats
Image Credit: Wikimedia

China on Friday said it had taken "reciprocal" measures against US diplomats in the country, who will have to notify the foreign ministry before meeting with local officials. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China had notified the US embassy of the new measures on Wednesday, which she said were a "countermeasure" to Washington's decision in October to restrict Chinese diplomats.

"We once again urge the US side to correct its mistakes and revoke the relevant rules," she told reporters at a press briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Activist Thunberg completes intercontinental dash to Madrid climate summit

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg pulled in on the overnight train to Madrid on Friday, heading to a gathering of world leaders she says are failing to combat climate change. In just over a year, Thunberg has inspired younger protesters in a ...

UPDATE 1-Fears grow about Sydney after Australia fires merge into giant blaze

Bushfires fanned by winds combined into a single giant blaze north of Sydney late on Friday, blanketing Australias biggest city in hazardous smoke, causing weekend sports games to be cancelled and prompting calls for outdoor workers to stay...

China-made Tesla cars recommended for Chinese subsidies - ministry

Chinas Industry Ministry has placed Chinese-built Tesla Inc. Model 3 cars on a list of vehicles recommended to receive subsidies for new energy vehicles, according to a document published on Friday.It was not immediately what level of subsi...

Reports: Padres send Renfroe to Rays for Pham

The San Diego Padres agreed to trade outfielder Hunter Renfroe and coveted second-base prospect Xavier Edwards to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for outfielder Tommy Pham and prospect Jake Cronenworth on Thursday night, multiple outlets rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019