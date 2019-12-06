Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major US, global cities slowing amid worldwide slump: report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 14:16 IST
Major US, global cities slowing amid worldwide slump: report
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AkbaruddinIndia)

The blockbuster growth in the world's major cities in recent years will slow sharply in 2020 and 2021 as the global trade slowdown takes its toll, according to new research. Nine of the top 10 biggest global cities will slow next year, with the stars of the US Silicon Valley showing the most dramatic signs of slamming on the brakes, Oxford Economics researchers found in a report provided to AFP.

Looking further ahead, while China's metropolitan areas have borne the brunt of the trade conflict, they will bump US cities out of the top 10, the latest annual Global Cities Outlook said. "The current slowdown in the global economy is impacting the world's major cities," the report said.

"Of the top 900, we expect that just under two-thirds, 586, will experience slower growth in 2020-21 than in the past five years." And Richard Holt, head of Oxford's Global Cities Research team, said the trade war's impact and slowing commerce overall goes beyond manufacturing.

Many cities are hit indirectly because "anytime anyone does a trade deal... there's a good chance an insurance deal will be done related to that in either New York or London," Holt told AFP. "It's a combination of China slowing down for its own reasons and the trade war, and in the short-term, the problem in European manufacturing, and in particular the German car industry, are all coming together simultaneously," Holt said.

Some cities, such as Munich and Beijing, are cooling due to domestic economic factors. London is the lone top-10 city expected to post a modest improvement, after falling sharply due to Brexit concerns.

The report projects it will recover slightly to 2.1 percent a year in 2020-21 "from its sub-standard growth of 1.5 percent a year in 2018-19." Most of the cities are tracking growth rates of their national economies, and Oxford economists use country-level GDP to calculate city growth rates while factoring in demographics and other issues particular to each municipality.

Oxford projects the US economic growth to slow to 1.6 percent next year, and 1.8 percent in 2021, while China dips to 5.7 percent and 5.6 percent, and the UK to 1.0 and 1.9 percent. American high tech cities, which have outstripped US growth in recent years, will be the hardest hit by the cooling expansion.

San Jose will see its growth rate cut in half in the coming years from 8.6 percent in 2017 to 3.2 percent in 2020, the report projects. However, for Silicon Valley, the issues go beyond the global trade war. Rising housing prices have pushed up wages and made other areas such as Austin and Portland more attractive.

In Asia, China's largest four metropolitan areas (Shenzhen, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai) grew by more than 10 percent a year in the past decade, but growth rates will slow to around six percent in the next two years. India's booming cities remain at the top of the heap, with the fastest growth rates on the globe, but they are also much smaller than other major cities.

Looking ahead to 2035, six of the current cities in the top 10 by GDP will still be there, and the top four -- New York, Tokyo, Los Angeles, and London -- will all retain their places, the report says. But Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen will knock out Osaka, San Francisco, Dallas, and Washington, although all will stay within the top 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Police resorted to 'retaliatory' firing: Sajjanar on encounter

Police resorted to retaliatory firing Sajjanar on encounter Hyderabad, Dec 6 PTI The Telangana Police on Fridaysaid its personnel resorted to retaliatory firing after twoof the accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarianopened fi...

HC dismisses election petition against PM

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the petition that had challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modis election from Varanasi parliamentary constituency.Justice Manoj Gupta passed the order on an election petition filed by Tej Bahadur...

Playing the Hulk was 'humiliating', jokes Mark Ruffalo

Actor Mark Ruffalo says it was embarrassing for him to portray superhero Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU, as he had wear a man-canelling suit in order to play the part. Ruffalo has essayed the fan-favourite character and its alter...

India's economy in incompetent hands: P Chidambaram hits out at Centre

Senior Congress leader and former union finance minister, P Chidambaram, on Friday hit out at the Central and Jharkhand governments over the state of the economy saying that they were in incompetent hands. Referring to RBI lowering the grow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019