PM Modi meets Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth in New Delhi on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth in New Delhi on Friday. Jugnauth is on a visit to India, which has come weeks after his victory in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.
PM Modi had congratulated Jugnauth over his victory during a telephonic conversation last month and extended him an invitation to visit New Delhi at his early convenience, which was accepted by the latter. During the conversation, the Prime Minister had reiterated India's commitment to continue close and extensive cooperation between India and Mauritius for mutual benefit. (ANI)
