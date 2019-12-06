Left Menu
PM Modi meets Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth in New Delhi on Friday.

  ANI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 06-12-2019 15:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth in New Delhi on Friday. Jugnauth is on a visit to India, which has come weeks after his victory in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

PM Modi had congratulated Jugnauth over his victory during a telephonic conversation last month and extended him an invitation to visit New Delhi at his early convenience, which was accepted by the latter. During the conversation, the Prime Minister had reiterated India's commitment to continue close and extensive cooperation between India and Mauritius for mutual benefit. (ANI)

