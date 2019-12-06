Left Menu
Development News Edition

China places new restrictions on American diplomats

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:07 IST
China places new restrictions on American diplomats
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

China said Friday it will now require U.S. diplomats to give five days' notice before holding meetings with Chinese officials and academics in retaliation for a similar restriction by Washington.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily briefing that the rule was a direct response to Washington's move in October to require all Chinese diplomats to preregister for meetings with officials down to the municipal level as well as visits to educational and research institutions.

Hua said the U.S. should "correct its mistakes, revoke the relevant decision, and provide support and convenience for Chinese diplomatic and consular staff in the U.S. to perform their duty." The tit-for-tat restrictions come amid a trade war between the world's two largest economies and U.S. allegations that China's massive telecommunications technology provider Huawei poses a security threat to Western democracies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Defiant Nobel winner Handke dismisses questions on Balkan wars

Austrian writer Peter Handke, winner of the 2019 Nobel literature prize, said on Friday he preferred anonymous hate mail to questions about his support for Slobodan Milosevic, Serbias strongman during the Balkan wars of the 1990s. The Swedi...

Punjab govt's investor summit was 'abysmal failure': SAD leader Majithia

The Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Friday dubbed the Punjab governments two-day investors summit an abysmal failure and alleged that in absence any worthwhile investment the summit was transformed into a social event. SAD leader Bikr...

HC upholds life sentence of man who murdered girl

The Calcutta High Court on Friday upheld the life sentence given to a man by a trial court in Bankura district for the murder of a girl who resisted his sexual advances seven years ago. Rejecting an appeal by Partha Mondal, a division benc...

British-Indian couple win adoption discrimination case in UK

A British-Indian couple, who had taken their local council authority in south-east England to court over alleged discrimination that prevented them from adopting a baby from their local adoption service, won their legal battle on Friday. Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019