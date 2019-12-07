Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. "All clear" given at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida after bomb threat

An "all clear" signal was given at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida on Friday an hour after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the area, the base said in a tweet. "There is no credible threat to the area at this time," the air force base said. Saudi airman in U.S. for training suspected in deadly shooting at Florida naval base

A member of the Saudi Air Force visiting the United States for military training is the suspect in a shooting that killed four people and injured eight at a U.S. Navy base in Florida on Friday, the state governor and other officials said. The shooter was armed with a handgun and was killed by sheriff's deputies responding to the dawn incident at Naval Air Station Pensacola, the Navy and local sheriff's office said, the second deadly shooting at a U.S. military installation this week. U.S. EPA proposed biofuel blending requirements 'similar' to October plan - EPA official

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has delivered a proposal on biofuel blending requirements for 2020 to the White House Office of Management and Budget, an EPA official said on Friday. The proposal is "similar" to a plan the agency unveiled in October, the official said. That plan has been heavily criticized by the politically powerful corn lobby, which argues it does not go far enough in addressing exemptions the agency has given to oil refiners for blending mandates. U.S. Supreme Court takes up fight over Delaware judicial appointments

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide whether the state of Delaware's system of requiring ideologically balanced courts is lawful. The nine justices will hear the state's appeal of an April ruling by the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in favor of challenger James Adams. In East Hartford, a new effort to help workers left behind

For the first time in a while, Diomedes Dilone is earning enough money that he can afford to take the weekends off. Until February, Dilone was waking up at 3 a.m. to drive for Uber, but the money wasn't enough to cover his bills. The Navy veteran and married father of two would split his shift between the morning and afternoon so that he could shuttle other workers to and from their office jobs. He supplemented his earnings with savings, food stamps and Medicaid. Uber says it received over 3,000 reports of sexual assault in U.S. in 2018

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc said it received over 3,000 reports of sexual assault related to its 1.3 billion rides in the United States last year, in a report aimed at ensuring drivers and the public it was serious about safety. The figure represents a 16% fall in the rate of incidents from the previous year in the five most serious categories of sexual assault reported, Uber said on Thursday in its first biennial U.S. Safety Report https://www.uber-assets.com/image/upload/v1575580686/Documents/Safety/UberUSSafetyReport_201718_FullReport.pdf. Prosecutors seek to up Harvey Weinstein's bail, citing violations

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has at times failed to wear a required electronic tracking device, New York prosecutors said Friday, asking a judge to increase his bail to $5 million, from $1 million, as he awaits trial on sexual assault charges. Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi made the request at a hearing before Justice James Burke in Manhattan state court. She said Weinstein had failed to wear an electronic transmitter that works in tandem with his ankle bracelet on "numerous" occasions. Trump says U.S. will finalize new fuel efficiency rules next year

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration will finalize its rollback of Obama-era vehicle emissions standards next year and expected it would provoke a new legal challenge by California. The administration had signaled in recent months it could finalize its proposed revisions to the requirements before the end of 2019. The administration has argued that the rollbacks are necessary for economic and safety reasons but California and environmentalists reject that analysis, saying consumers would spend hundreds of billions more in fuel costs. Trump takes aim at trickle-down toilets, faucets

President Donald Trump said on Friday he has directed his environmental regulators to find answers to what he considers a big problem - water-conserving showers, faucets and toilets that restrict their flow to a dribble. "We have a situation where we're looking very strongly at sinks and showers and other elements of bathrooms ... where ... you don't get any water," Trump told a meeting of small business leaders at the White House in a complaint about low-water flow. Disappearing frontier: Alaska's glaciers retreating at record pace

Alaska will soon close a year that is shaping up as its hottest on record, with glaciers in the "Frontier State" melting at record or near-record levels, pouring waters into rising global seas, scientists said after taking fall measurements. Lemon Creek Glacier in Juneau, where records go back to the 1940s, had its second consecutive year of record mass loss, with 3 meters erased from the surface, U.S. Geological Survey glaciologist Louis Sass told Reuters.

