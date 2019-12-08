Left Menu
Trump names Anthony Ornato as new deputy chief of staff for operations

US President Donald Trump announced Saturday that Anthony Ornato would serve as his new deputy chief of staff for operations.

US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], Dec 08 (Sputnik/ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that Anthony Ornato would serve as his new deputy chief of staff for operations.

"The United States Secret Service Deputy Assistant Director, Anthony Ornato, will become my new Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations," he tweeted.

Trump said Ornato had served him for three years. The White House has last month said that Dan Walsh would leave the office, which plans foreign trips for the US administration and decides on the use of resources by White House aides. (Sputnik/ANI)

