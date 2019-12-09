Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenyan police seal off court as Nairobi governor set to face graft charges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 11:26 IST
Kenyan police seal off court as Nairobi governor set to face graft charges

Police in the Kenyan capital sealed off a court building where the governor of Nairobi County was due to be charged with corruption and other economic crimes on Monday, guarding against threatened protests by his supporters. Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko was arrested on Friday and is accused of conspiracy to commit corruption, failure to comply with laws related to procurement, unlawful acquisition of public property and laundering the proceeds of crime.

Police set up barriers on streets around the court and diverted traffic in anticipation of possible trouble after Sonko's supporters called for protests. Sonko, a member of President Uhuru Kenyatta's ruling Jubilee Party, said in a statement posted on his social media accounts on Sunday that his arrest was "politically schemed" and that he was a law-abiding citizen, and urged his supporters to remain calm and avoid any actions that "may threaten the peace."

Kenyans and the private sector have long complained of corruption in Kenya, East Africa's business hub and the region's richest economy. Sonko was elected governor in 2017. The former senator is a flamboyant figure, known for his glitzy lifestyle, flashy clothes, chunky gold jewelry, and eye-catching hairstyles.

Police used teargas to disperse hundreds of Sonko's supporters when he was called into the anti-corruption office for questioning in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: AD drops 50, Lakers beat Wolves

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 50 points, sparking the Los Angeles Lakers to a 142-125 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Davis connected on 20 of 29 shots from the floor and converted all 10 of his free t...

Don't have magic wand to revive Pakistan cricket instantly: Misbah

Pakistans head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has hit back at criticism of the under-performing national team, saying he does not have a magic wand to revive its fortunes instantly and will step aside if he fails to deliver after so...

Winter Session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly begins with arguments between YSRCP, TDP legislators during Question Hour

The Winter Session of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Monday with arguments between the leaders of the ruling YSRCP and TDP during Question Hour. The TDP asked a question on Power Purchase Agreements PPAs for renewable energy. ...

Trump becomes butt of online jokes after complaining about toilet flushing

US President Donald Trump has become a butt of jokes online after claiming that the American people are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once, with some internet users even poking fun at his eating habits. Trump during a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019