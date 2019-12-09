Left Menu
Development News Edition

Activists storm into Maltese PM's office building

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Valletta
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 13:52 IST
Activists storm into Maltese PM's office building
Image Credit:

Activists barged into the building that houses the office of Malta's prime minister early on Monday to demand Joseph Muscat's immediate resignation amid an investigation into the 2017 killing of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Muscat is not directly implicated in the investigation but has said he will resign in mid-January after an election for a new leader of his ruling Labour Party. Testimony by the self-confessed middleman in the murder plan has linked people in the prime minister's inner circle to attempts at a cover-up.

About 40 activists surprised policemen and soldiers as they forced their way into the 16th-century building in the capital Valletta from a side entrance, armed with drums, whistles, flags, and loud hailers. They then sat down and blocked the entrance, chanting for Muscat to quit. He was not in the building at the time.

The political stability of the tiny Mediterranean island has been rocked in recent weeks by the fallout from the murder of the anti-corruption journalist, who was blown up by a car bomb. Muscat's chief of staff Keith Schembri was named among those involved or have known about the plot. Schembri has resigned and is under investigation. He has denied any wrongdoing.

"Malta has reached rock bottom. This is not just about corruption, but about political murder," the activists said over a loud hailer during their protest. They said Muscat's position was untenable and demanded a comprehensive investigation of all the people named, "not a cover-up".

Police and soldiers watched over the activists who made no attempt to go upstairs, where the administrative offices are located.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

SC directs Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to furnish report on stubble burning up to Dec 11.

SC directs Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to furnish report on stubble burning up to Dec 11....

Relatives say confused how to take bodies back home

Chaotic scenes prevailed at Maulana Azad Medical College, where the autopsy of the victims of the Anaj Mandi fire incident was done, as people said they were confused about how to transport the bodies of their relatives back home.Zakir Huss...

Shooting in the dark; Afghanistan's endless war pits brother against brother

The 19-year-old Taliban deserter is haunted by the memory of the attack on a police checkpoint in northern Afghanistan in August.The Taliban band of around 20 fighters began its assault at 10 pm, he recalled, and by sunrise, all twelve Afgh...

BJP alone can give stable govt ; it is necessary to understand

BJP alone can give stable govt it is necessary to understandits intention to serve people and corruption of CongJMM PMin Borako....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019