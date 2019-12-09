Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Quake hits Florence area, trains temporarily suspended

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Florence
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 14:14 IST
UPDATE 1-Quake hits Florence area, trains temporarily suspended
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake hit north of Florence on Monday morning, forcing trains across Italy to be canceled or severely delayed.

The tremor hit the central Apennine Mountains at 3.30 a.m. (0230 GMT) with a magnitude of 4.8, the U.S Geological Survey said. There were no reports of casualties, the fire brigade said. Train services were suspended as a precaution, including those on the national high-speed line, Rete Ferroviaria Italiana said. However, they were resuming slowly several hours later

High-speed lines between the cities of Bologna and Florence and Rome and Florence "are progressively returning to normality, Rete Ferroviaria Italiana said. Slower lines were also starting to run again while checks continued on some tracks. The company must conduct checks on the line in the area if an earthquake is registered above a magnitude of 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Five dead, many injured after New Zealand volcano eruption

Wellington, Dec 9 AFP Five people were killed, 18 were injured and several more were left stranded after an island volcano popular with tourists erupted unexpectedly in New Zealand on Monday. Police said some 50 people were visiting White I...

Vivo V17 announced with iView display, 48MP quad rear cameras

Vivo India announced today the Vivo V17 mid-range smartphone with iView display, 48MP AI quad rear camera setup and 4500mAh long-lasting battery.Priced starting at Rs 22,990, the device is available for pre-booking in Midnight Ocean and Gla...

Big investors up call for governments to take climate action

Madrid, Dec 9 AP More than 600 institutional investors managing a whopping 37 trillion in client assets called Monday for governments to step up their efforts against climate change. The investors, including banks, pension funds and insuran...

India moves from 130 to 129 in human development index: UNDP report

India climbed one spot to 129 among 189 countries in the 2019 human development index, according to a report by the United Nations Development Programme UNDP. In India, 27.1 crore people were lifted out of poverty from 2005-06 to 2015-16, U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019