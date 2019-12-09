Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Turkey says it has deported 11 French terrorist suspects

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 15:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 15:36 IST
UPDATE 1-Turkey says it has deported 11 French terrorist suspects
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey said on Monday it had deported 11 French nationals back to France as part of a program to extradite what it says are foreign terrorist fighters.

Turkey's Interior Ministry, which made the announcement, gave no details. France's Foreign Ministry declined to comment, but diplomatic sources said the 11 included four women and seven children. Turkey is holding hundreds of Islamic State suspects and last month launched a program to repatriate detainees that have caused friction with its NATO allies.

Ankara has accused European countries of being too slow to take back citizens who traveled to the Middle East to fight. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in November that Ankara would repatriate most detainees with suspected links to Islamic State by the end of this year.

The move is forcing European governments to decide how to handle the return of radicalized militants, including those with battlefield experience. Paris signed an agreement with Ankara five years ago for French nationals arrested by Turkish authorities to be deported in coordination with the French authorities. Turkey has expelled almost 300 French nationals since then, French officials say.

France's Centre for Analysis of Terrorism said one of the newly deported women was Amandine Le Coz, who had been married to a Moroccan militant killed in Syria. She joined Islamic State with her husband in 2014. It said another was Tooba Gondal, a 25-year-old French national who lived in Britain before joining Islamic State in 2015 and who recruited several teenage women. Gondal is banned from re-entering Britain.

France's foreign ministry and interior ministry declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

China's Xi says hopes to reach investment agreement with EU as soon as possible -state TV

Chinas President Xi Jinping told new European Council President Charles Michel that Beijing hopes to reach an investment agreement with the European Union as soon as possible, Chinese state television reported on Monday.State TV said Xi mad...

Municipal limits of Ayodhya, two other UP towns to be expanded

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday gave its nod for expanding the municipal limits of Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Firozabad, state minister Siddharth Nath Singh said. The borders of Lalitpur and Basti districts will also be expanded, he said.As...

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch's Shahpur

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in the Shahpur sector of Poonch district. A statement said the at about 1545 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Shahpur sector in District PoonchJK.Indian Army is reta...

No breaking of rules in issuance of electoral bonds, Finance Ministry informs LS

There is no breaking of rules in the issuance of electoral bonds, the Finance Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Monday in a written reply. Responding to the question of Santok Singh Chaudhary if the ministry had received any instructions l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019