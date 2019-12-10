US asks UN to discuss risk of N.Korea 'provocation'

Washington, Dec 9 (AFP) The United States said Monday it was seeking a UN Security Council meeting this week on the risk of North Korean "provocation" as Pyongyang demands US concessions by a year-end deadline.

The meeting should provide "a comprehensive update on recent developments on the Korean Peninsula, including recent missile launches and the possibility of an escalatory DPRK provocation," a State Department spokesperson said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. (AFP)

