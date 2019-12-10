Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toxic bushfire haze blankets eastern Australia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 13:23 IST
Toxic bushfire haze blankets eastern Australia
Image Credit: Twitter (@NSWRFS)

Toxic haze blanketed Sydney Tuesday triggering a chorus of smoke alarms to ring across the city, as Australians braced for "severe" weather conditions expected to fuel deadly bush blazes. Fire engines raced office-to-office in the city centre with sirens blaring, as inland bushfires poured smoke laden with toxic particles into commercial buildings.

A regional fire headquarters miles from the nearest blazes was reportedly evacuated, while mask-wearing commuters choked their way through thick acrid air and the organizers of a harbour yacht race said it was too dangerous to proceed. "The smoke from all the fires is just so severe here on the harbour that you just can't see anything, so it's just too dangerous," said spokeswoman Di Pearson of an event that normally foreshadows the famed Sydney-Hobart yacht race. "The vision is just so poor." Some of the city's commuter ferries were also cancelled "due to thick smoke" and school kids were kept inside at breaktime as pollution levels soared far above "hazardous" levels.

For weeks the east of the country has been smothered in smoke as drought and climate-fuelled bushfires have burned, but the scale of the problem on Tuesday shocked even hardened residents. Bruce Baker -- an 82-year-old who lives in Gosford, north of Sydney -- said he was skipping his daily morning walk because of the smoke.

"This is the worst it's been, for sure," he told AFP. "It dries your throat. Even if you're not asthmatic, you feel it." Tuesday had been expected to bring strong winds and high temperatures that made for "severe conditions where embers can be blown ahead of the fire into suburbs and threaten properties."

But New South Wales Rural Fire Service said "deteriorating fire conditions have been delayed by a thick blanket of smoke" over the east of the state. "Strengthening winds may see fire conditions worsen this afternoon," the service said.

By early Tuesday, there were already nearly 100 bushfire incidents in the state of New South Wales alone and dozens more in Queensland. Total fire bans were put in place across much of the east of the country and in large parts of Western Australia.

Temperatures in some inland areas are expected to ease past 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). To the northwest of Sydney, several fires already burning for weeks have combined to create a "mega-fire" that has already destroyed 319,000 hectares (788,000 acres) of land, mostly inside national parks.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison -- who for weeks has not commented the smoke haze -- defended his government's handling of the fires and said there were no plans to professionalize the countryside's largely volunteer force. "Our policy is sensible when it comes to addressing and taking action on climate change. Our actions on climate change are getting the results they're intended to get," he said.

Morrison's conservative coalition has been criticized by former fire chiefs for failing to heed warnings about climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Four dead, two injured after gun rampage at Czech hospital

A gunman opened fire Tuesday in a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrova, killing four people and seriously injuring two others, police said.There are four dead and two seriously injured people on the site, regional police spokeswoma...

Japanese man says he will admit guilt in court over 2016 killings of disabled people-media

A Japanese man accused of killing 19 disabled people at a care home south of Tokyo in 2016 said he will admit to the killings at his trial due to begin in January, the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper reported. Satoshi Uematsu, 29, is in detentio...

Duterte to end martial law in Philippine south after 2 years

Manila Philippines, Dec 10 AP President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to end more than two years of martial law in the southern Philippines after government forces considerably weakened Islamic militant groups there with the capture and killi...

S.Africa's Eskom plans more load shedding, says crisis manageable

Eskom plans more load shedding due to flooding that triggered unprecedented blackouts a day earlier, South Africas state power firm said on Tuesday, but added the crisis was manageable. Eskom on Monday announced power cuts of up to 6,000 me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019