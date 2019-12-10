Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police open criminal probe into New Zealand volcano deaths

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 15:16 IST
Police open criminal probe into New Zealand volcano deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

New Zealand police on Tuesday announced a criminal investigation to probe how an eruption at the White Island volcano led to an estimated 13 deaths. The threat level at the volcano had been raised in the week before Monday's disaster, prompting questions about whether tour groups should have been allowed to visit the popular destination of the North Island coast.

"I can confirm now that we will commence a criminal investigation into the circumstances of the death and injuries on White Island," deputy commissioner John Tims told reporters in Wellington. Police have confirmed five people were killed and another eight were missing presumed dead after New Zealand's most active volcano exploded while tourists were exploring it on Monday afternoon.

Tims did not specify the subject of the investigation or what charges could be laid, saying only that the terms of reference were still being developed. He said the investigation would run parallel to a probe conducted by the workplace watchdog Work Safety New Zealand.

Speaking before the investigation was announced, travel operator White Island Tours said it took safety responsibilities extremely seriously. "We take our steer from (government geoscience agency) GNS, who send us a report telling us what the activity levels are if it's deemed level two, which it was yesterday," chairman Paul Quinn told TVNZ.

Quinn said the company had taken visitors to White Island when the activity alert was at level two, which warns of "moderate to heightened volcanic unrest". He said two of the company's guides were unaccounted for after the eruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

GoAir Singapore-Bengaluru flight had air turn back due to technical issue, says spox

A GoAir Singapore-Bengaluru flight carrying 158 passengers on-board had an air turn back shortly after takeoff on Monday following a technical issue, an official release said.GoAir flight G8 28 Singapore - Bengaluru had an air turn back on ...

CM should try to put 'stay' on rising crimes in Maha: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his stay orders on various projects, and said he should also try to put a stay on the rise in incidents of crime in the state. Since coming to power, Thackeray,...

Phil Simmons hails 'brilliant' Sheldon Cottrell

Ahead of the final T20I against India, West Indies coach Phil Simmons on Tuesday hailed Sheldon Cottrell saying that the bowler has been brilliant in the series. Cottrell has been the most economical bowler for the West Indies in this serie...

US Marines to implement train-the-trainer concept during Mine Action Program

At the request of the Department of State, a team of U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa continues the Humanitarian Mine Action Program by teaching instructors for explosive ordnance disposa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019