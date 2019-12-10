Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak says Citizenship Bill reflects India's 'malafide intent' to interfere in neighbouring countries

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:28 IST
Pak says Citizenship Bill reflects India's 'malafide intent' to interfere in neighbouring countries
Pakistani flag Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Tuesday said India's "regressive and discriminatory" Citizenship (Amendment) Bill reflects its "malafide intent" to interfere in the affairs of neighboring countries based on religion, with Prime Minister Imran Khan describing the proposed legislation as a "design of expansionism". According to the proposed legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha with 311 members favoring it and 80 votings against it a little past midnight on Monday. It will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha for its nod. Prime Minister Khan took to Twitter to strongly condemn the Bill.

He said that the Citizenship Bill "violates all norms of international human rights law and bilateral agreements with Pakistan". "It is part of the RSS Hindu Rashtra design of expansionism," he said.

Earlier, the Foreign Office (FO) in a statement said: "We condemn the legislation as regressive and discriminatory, which is in violation of all relevant international conventions and norms, and a glaring attempt by India to interfere in the neighboring countries with malafide intent". It said that the law "is premised on falsehood and is in complete violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international covenants on the elimination of all forms of discrimination based on religion or belief."

"The Lok Sabha legislation is also incomplete contravention of various bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India, particularly the one concerning security and rights of minorities in the respective countries," the statement said. In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said the Bill provides expedited consideration for Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities already in India from certain contiguous countries.

"It seeks to address its current difficulties and meet their basic human rights. Such an initiative should be welcomed, not criticized by those who are genuinely committed to religious freedom," it said. "The CAB does not affect the existing avenues available to all communities interested in seeking citizenship from doing so. The recent record of granting such citizenship would bear out the Government of India's objectivity on the matter," it added.

The FO, however, said the latest legislation by the Indian government was another major step towards the realization of the concept of "Hindu Rashtra, idealized and relentlessly pursued by the right-wing Hindu leaders for several decades". The law is driven by a toxic mix of an extremist "Hindutva ideology and hegemonic ambitions" in the region and is also a clear manifestation of interference in the internal matters of neighboring countries based on religion, which Pakistan rejects completely, the FO said.

"Equally reprehensible are India's pretentions of casting itself as the homeland for minorities allegedly persecuted in the neighboring countries," it said. The Foreign Office said India's action in Kashmir has affected 8 million people and it further displayed the government's policies.

The legislation has "exposed the hollowness of the claims to secularism and democracy. Pushed by the majoritarian agenda, it has revealed to the world the RSS-BJP exclusivist mentality and the true extent of their animus against the Muslims," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Latvian oligarch hits back at corruption charges as U.S. clamps down

Latvian politician and oligarch Aivars Lembergs, who was put on a U.S. corruption sanctions list on Monday, hit back on Tuesday, saying allegations against him were fake news and instigated by his political opponents.Lembergs, an oligarch w...

TMC MLAs protest in Assembly over 'delay' by Guv to clear bill

The discontent in the TMC over West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly withholding his nod to several bills echoed in the Assembly on Tuesday with the party MLAs staging a protest. The TMC lawmakers slammed Dhankhar over the de...

Rohit Sharma says, Let's focus on present, World Cup is long

HIGHLIGHTSThe stylish batsman then gave his rationale for why he wants to take one series at a time.Brian Lara had recently said that unpredictability makes West Indies a scary team but Rohit didnt want to go that far.The Indian team might ...

Nuberg EPC to Build Chlor-Alkali and Calcium Chloride Plant for Oman Chlorine

NEW DELHI, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- Project management, engineering, manufacturing and construction firm Nuberg EPC is awarded contract for the expansion of existing 45 TPD chlor-alkali plant and Greenfield calcium chloride plant projec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019