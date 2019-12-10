Left Menu
Development News Edition

US, Saudi rank bottom of climate class: report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:55 IST
US, Saudi rank bottom of climate class: report

Madrid, Dec 10 (AFP) The United States and Saudi Arabia are among major polluters showing "hardly any signs" of reducing their greenhouse gas production, a global assessment of countries' emissions trajectories said Tuesday at United Nations climate talks. The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) measures the emissions, renewable energy share and climate policies of 57 countries and the European Union.

It found the US ranks last, followed by Saudi Arabia and Australia, although several countries did report falls in emissions last year, largely due to an industry-wide fade out of coal. While climate performance varied greatly -- even within the EU, with Sweden leading the way -- the report found that none of the countries surveyed were currently on a path compatible with the Paris climate goals.

The 2015 accord saw nations agree to work towards limiting global temperature rises to "well below" two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. US President Donald Trump says he plans to withdraw from the global plan to reduce emissions.

China, the world's largest single emitter, was found to have taken "medium action" due to its high investment in renewables. However the index warned that Beijing could slump to the bottom rungs if it follows through on its plan to continue building coal-fired power plants. Ursula Hagen from the environmental watchdog Germanwatch, who co-authored the accompanying report, said both the US and China were "at a crossroads" on climate.

"The index shows signs of a global turnaround in emissions, including declining coal consumption. However, several large countries are still trying to resist this trend -- above all the USA," she said. "Much will depend on further developments in China and the elections in the USA."

Delegates are gathered at the COP 25 in Madrid to devise ways of putting the Paris plan in action, but key sticking points remain over emissions trading schemes and how the fight against climate change is funded. "This science based assessment shows again that in particular the large climate polluters do hardly anything for the transformational shift we need," said Stephan Singer from the Climate Action Network.

He said nations need to implement "deep emissions reductions to curtail the run to potentially irreversible climate change". (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court justices lean toward insurers over Obamacare claims

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared sympathetic to claims made by health insurers seeking 12 billion from the federal government under a program set up by the Obamacare law aimed at encouraging them to offer medical coverage to ...

Govt bringing Jinnah alive with Citizenship Bill: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday claimed that the government is bringing Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah alive with the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Speaking at the Lokmat National Conclave, Owaisi said that even if the bill is p...

Bills on GST, land revenue, education passed in Guj Assembly

The Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday passed bills on GST, land revenue and higher education unanimously. These are the Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill, Gujarat Land Revenue Third Amendment Bill and Gujarat State Higher Education Council Am...

Merkel says financial transaction tax is right for equities - sources

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed Finance Minister Olaf Scholzs proposal for a financial transaction tax but said that such a tax was appropriate only for equities, not other types of securities or financial instruments, according to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019