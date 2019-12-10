FOREIGN HIGHLIGHTS AT 2030 HOURS

India is "walking the talk" in its climate change commitments and has reduced emission intensity by 21 per cent of its GDP while also being on track to achieve the goal of 35 per cent emission reduction as promised in the Paris summit in 2015, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

India among top 10 countries with higher climate performance: Report Madrid: India, for the first time, ranks among the top 10 in this year's Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) presented on Tuesday at the COP25 climate summit here.

Khartoum: The mortal remains of the 14 Indians identified so far after the horrific fire tragedy at a ceramics factory here last week will be sent to India from Tuesday, according to the Indian mission here.

'Joy Bangla' slogan mandatory at official functions in Bangladesh from Dec 16: High Court Dhaka: 'Joy Bangla' should be used as the national slogan from December 16 at the beginning and end of any state functions in Bangladesh, the High Court ruled on Tuesday, saying the patriotic salutation has united the nation in the past.

Lahore: Pakistan's ailing former dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf has informed a court here that he is ready to record his statement from a hospital bed in Dubai in the treason trial against him, according to a media report on Tuesday.

China plans to launch its own digital currency: Report Beijing: China plans to launch its own digital currency to stay ahead of the global competition with its central bank approving proposals to conduct trials in some cities, official media here reported on Tuesday.

FGN54 CLIMATE-DELHI-POLLUTION Wisp of Delhi's polluted air in Spain: When world leaders got a taste of India's smoggy capital

Madrid: Visitors and world leaders attending the COP 25 Climate Conference here are being immersed in simulated smog conditions of Indian capital New Delhi -- a reality for millions of residents living in one of the most polluted cities in the world -- as part of a creative drive for urgent action against air pollution.

