Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Russia jails 11 for St Petersburg metro bombing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:21 IST
UPDATE 1-Russia jails 11 for St Petersburg metro bombing

A Russian court jailed 11 people on Tuesday for plotting a suicide bombing on the St Petersburg metro that killed 15 people and injured scores during a visit by President Vladimir Putin to his home city in 2017.

One man, a Russian national from Kyrgyzstan, was given a life sentence after being found guilty of organising the attack. The other nine men and one woman, mostly citizens of central Asian ex-Soviet states, received sentences of between 19 and 28 years. All 11 had denied the allegations against them. Before detonating himself, the suicide bomber also planted a second bomb in the metro which he planned to detonate remotely, but which malfunctioned and did not go off, the Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Investigative Committee described the men as radical Islamists acting as part of a group founded in Syria in 2013 by a native of Kyrgyzstan named Sirozhidin Mukhtarov. International warrants have been issued for Mukhtarov's arrest and for that of another group leader, Bobirzhon Makhbubov, the Investigative Committee said.

Russia has experienced bomb attacks carried out by Islamist rebels from Russia's North Caucasus region in the past, although Moscow has largely crushed that insurgency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling hits a seven-month high as election nears

Sterling edged up to a seven-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, cementing recent gains as traders shrugged off weak economic growth data and kept an eye on the final days of campaigning before Britains general election. Investors hav...

Bangladesh film about girl surfer faces calls to be banned

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A film based on the life of Bangladeshs first popular female surfer is facing calls to be banned, accused of hurting religious sentiments in the conservative Muslim nation.Supreme C...

Appointment of HC judge must be made in 6 mths of HC, SC collegium recommendation: SC

Taking a grim view of 410 vacancies of judges in high courts, as against the sanctioned strength of 1,079, the Supreme Court has ordered that these appointments must be made within six months of a persons name being cleared by the collegium...

Observe.AI raises USD 26 mn led by Scale Venture Partners

Observe.AI, an artificial intelligence AI-powered agent enablement for voice customer service, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 26 million about Rs 184 crore in a funding round-led by Scale Venture Partners. The series A financing round al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019