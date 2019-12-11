Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese migrants found hiding in appliances at US crossing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sandiego
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 01:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 01:57 IST
Chinese migrants found hiding in appliances at US crossing

San Diego, Dec 11 (AP) Eleven Chinese migrants were discovered hiding in furniture and appliances inside a truck stopped by agents as it entered the US from Mexico at a Southern California border crossing, federal officials said. At least one person was crammed inside a washing machine and another was curled up inside a wooden chest, according to photos provided Monday by US Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities searched the truck Saturday evening at the border crossing between Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, the federal agency said. The truck driver, a 42-year-old US citizen, was arrested on suspicion of human smuggling, a Customs and Border Protection statement said.

He was not identified. The 11 Chinese citizens were detained pending criminal and immigration proceedings, the statement said.

“These are human beings that smugglers subject to inhumane conditions that could have deadly consequences,” Pete Flores, director of field operations in San Diego for Customs and Border Protection, said in the statement. “Fortunately no one was seriously injured.”

Six Chinese nationals were found last month at the same border crossing concealed behind a false wall in a truck trying to enter the US, officials have said.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil Senate advances bill that could put Lula back in jail

Brazils Senate took a step on Tuesday toward restoring mandatory imprisonment for convicts after they lose their first appeal, a move that could return former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to jail for corruption. The Senates c...

UPDATE 4-White House will wait for Senate trial to address impeachment charges

U.S. President Donald Trump will address the impeachment charges announced on Tuesday during the Senate trial phase of the proceedings, the White House said, continuing to choose not to argue the merits of the charges ahead of an expected v...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sounds Out Investors On Fresh International IPO - WSJ

Dec 10 Reuters - SAUDI ARAMCO SOUNDS OUT INVESTORS ON FRESH INTERNATIONAL IPO - WSJ SAUDI ARAMCO REACHES OUT TO INVESTORS ABOUT POSSIBLE LISTING IN ASIA AFTER DOMESTIC IPO ATTRACTED LITTLE FOREIGN CAPITAL - WSJ Source text - httpson.wsj.com...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Attorney General Barr says FBI may have acted in 'bad faith' on Russia probe

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday he is still not fully convinced that the FBI acted without bias when it opened its 2016 investigation into possible links between President Donald Trumps campaign and Russia. In his first i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019