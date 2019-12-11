NZ GeoNet says tremor activity increases at White Island volcano

Tremor activity at New Zealand's White Island volcano increased on Wednesday, geological agency GeoNet said, two days after an eruption that killed six people, left eight missing and presumed dead, and seriously injured 30.

In a statement, GeoNet said that at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (2200 GMT Tuesday) it had calculated at 40% to 60% the risk of an eruption that would impact beyond the island volcano's vent area in the next 24 hours.

"Since this expert judgment was made this morning, volcanic tremor has increased," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)