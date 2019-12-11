Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sailing-Denmark joins sea battle for SailGP's $1 million prize

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 20:06 IST
Sailing-Denmark joins sea battle for SailGP's $1 million prize

A Danish team will challenge crews from Australia, China, France, Britain, Japan and the United States in next year's $1 million prize, high-octane SailGP catamaran circuit.

SailGP said on Wednesday that the Denmark SailGP Team, backed by Danish insulation manufacturer Rockwool, will be helmed by around-the-world sailor Nicolai Sehested, 30, and managed by Olympic silver medallist Jonas Hogh-Christensen. Denmark's entry into the fray will rekindle a great sailing rivalry as it was Hogh-Christensen who almost succeeded in denying Britain's Ben Ainslie his fourth Olympic gold medal on home waters in 2012 in the single-handed Finn class.

Ainslie, the most successful Olympic sailor, last month signed up for SailGP in 2020 with the backing of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS Team UK. "This is probably one of the most exciting developments in Danish sailing for many years as it provides a new pathway for top young sailors who aspire to race professionally for their country," SailGP CEO Russell Coutts said in a statement.

Denmark's national sailing team, which brings together its Olympic athletes, said it was "the best performing team in Danish sporting history, delivering more medals than any other sport". The Danes will be hoping to add to that success in the second season of SailGP, which is sailed in F50 "foiling" catamarans and due to begin in Sydney in February, where the Australian crew will look to defend their title.

Culminating in a winner-takes-all $1 million prize race, SailGP was set up last year by Oracle founder Larry Ellison and Coutts after Emirates Team New Zealand lifted the last America's Cup and opted to move back to monohulls. Waging a SailGO campaign costs around $7 million a year.

The SailGP catamarans, which lift up above the water on hydrofoils, are an updated version of those used in the America's Cup in Bermuda in 2017 and in their first season hit speeds of 50 knots (93 kms per hour). "It's the best sailors in the fastest boats, all racing close to shore – it's incredibly intense racing and a true spectacle to watch," said Sehested, an experienced match racer who has helmed two Ocean Race campaigns.

SailGP, which is bankrolled by Ellison, is looking to make the annual competition and its teams self-sustaining by bringing in more sponsors and attracting a global audience. Rockwool's chief executive Jens Birgersson said sailing was a sustainable sport and a perfect fit for its global brand. (Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Budapest bikers hand out sandwiches and hope for Christmas

On a chilly evening before Christmas, more than a dozen cyclists emerge from the basement of an old apartment building in Budapest with backpacks full of sandwiches to feed the homeless. They are the Budapest Bike Maffia, a voluntary organi...

Vikas Swarup appointed Secretary (West) in foreign ministry

Senior diplomat Vikas Swarup was on Wednesday appointed Secretary West in the Ministry of External Affairs, a Personnel Ministry order said. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet ACC has approved the appointment of Swarup, a 1986 batch ...

EIB invests EUR 76.5 million in solar projects in Spain during COP25

During the UN Climate Change conference in Madrid, COP 25, the European Investment Bank EIB has announced that it has invested EUR 76.5 million in one of the largest solar projects in Spain, demonstrating its strong commitment in regards to...

QUOTEBOX--Demonstrations mark case against Myanmar at U.N.'s World Court

Hearings are underway at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, where Myanmar is accused of genocide against its minority Muslim Rohingya population during a 2017 military crackdown.Gambia, which initiated proceedings in November ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019