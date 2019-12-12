Left Menu
Abhinandan Varthaman, Sara Ali Khan among most-searched personalities in Pakistan

Indian Air Force pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan figure among the top 10 most searched for personalities on Google from Pakistan in 2019, the search engine giant revealed.

Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman (L) and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan (R) (File pics). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Air Force pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan figure among the top 10 most searched for personalities on Google from Pakistan in 2019, the search engine giant revealed. Indian reality TV series Big Boss- season 13 was the second most trending search while TV show Motu Patlu came up as the eighth-most searched in the list the Google Trends Year in Search 2019. The list has been compiled based on search terms that had the highest spike in 2019 as compared to the previous year.

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan figured in the sixth place in Google's most-searched list in Pakistan. The actor is known for her Bollywood movies, vibrant social presence and unique fashion styles. She can next be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in an Imtiaz Ali drama and alongside Varun Dhawan in 1995 adaptation of the comedy film Coolie No 1. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was placed at number 9 in the list. He shot into limelight after he shot down a Pakistani aircraft F-16, which had transgressed into the Indian airspace during a dog fight between Indian and Pakistani air force in February this year and in the process, his plane crossed over to Pakistani side and was shot down.

He ejected safely but was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army upon landing. Before his plane was shot, he had hit a Pakistani F-16. Abhinandan returned to India on March 1 via the Wagah-Attari border after two days in Pakistani captivity. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the release of Varthaman, terming his decision "a peace gesture." In addition, Adnan Sami, the Pakistani singer Adnan Sami, who got Indian citizenship a few years back, also made it to the list of most searched people across the internet.

The singer has been regularly trolled for being an "undercover agent" and questioned about his father and his loyalty to his "motherland". Bollywood films Kabir Singh and Gully Boy have been listed as the fifth and tenth most searched for in Pakistan this year.

Others in the list include former Pakistani actresses Naimal Khawar Khan and Alizeh Shah; late actor, also dubbed as the 'Chocolate Hero' of Pakistan, Waheed Murad; cricketer Babar Azam and Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir; news anchor Madiha Naqvi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

